Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 29, 2021

MONDAY-THURSDAY,
AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 2
OSHA 511
Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2
EGGS & ISSUES
Fletcher Mangum, an economist who supports the Virginia Chamber, will deliver an economic update and forecast.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Aug. 30
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
NARFE MEETING
Master Gardener Kathy Sink will talk about planting for fall. All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 15
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: EMERGING FROM COVID-19 AND FINDING YOUR WAY FORWARD
Kathy Baske Young, an ICF-certified coach for the past 20 years, will engage attendees in an experiential workshop.
Where: The Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 16
SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SHOWCASE
See what local vendors, businesses and merchants have to offer. Then stay for a hot dog and a drink and enjoy the last “Thirsty Thursday” ballgame against the Delmarva Shorebirds.
Where: Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 1008 Texas St., Salem
When: 3 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $11 to $35
Contact: https://s-rcchamber.org
