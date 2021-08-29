 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 29, 2021
MONDAY-THURSDAY,

AUGUST 30-SEPTEMBER 2

OSHA 511

Occupational Safety and Health Standards for General Industry.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

EGGS & ISSUES

Fletcher Mangum, an economist who supports the Virginia Chamber, will deliver an economic update and forecast.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Aug. 30

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

NARFE MEETING

Master Gardener Kathy Sink will talk about planting for fall. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant meeting room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10-$14, order lunch from special menu

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 15

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: EMERGING FROM COVID-19 AND FINDING YOUR WAY FORWARD

Kathy Baske Young, an ICF-certified coach for the past 20 years, will engage attendees in an experiential workshop.

Where: The Shenandoah Club, 24 Franklin Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 16

SALEM-ROANOKE COUNTY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE SHOWCASE

See what local vendors, businesses and merchants have to offer. Then stay for a hot dog and a drink and enjoy the last “Thirsty Thursday” ballgame against the Delmarva Shorebirds.

Where: Haley Toyota Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark, 1008 Texas St., Salem

When: 3 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $11 to $35

Contact: https://s-rcchamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

