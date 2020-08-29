 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 30, 2020
TUESDAY SEPTEMBER1

HOW YOU SAY IT DOES MATTER: EXECUTIVE PRESENCE FOR PR PROFESSIONALS

Speaker Chris Turnbull, president of the Blue Ridge Chapter of PRSA. He leads corporate communications for Carilion Clinic and regularly advises senior leaders to help them refine their messages for the audiences who need to hear them. Join us to hear about improving your executive presence.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER2

CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY WORKSHOP

Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, will share tips for enhancing your clients’ experience and will talk about the tools, services and products available.

Where: Virtual

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER3

EGGS & ISSUES

Charlie Jewel, executive director of Onward New River Valley, will talk about regional economic development.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or sscott@montgomerycc.org for required registration

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER10

NETWORKING LUNCH

Featuring Marj Easterling, business owner of Big Lick Screen Printing. Bring your own chair and name tag.

Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com

