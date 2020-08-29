Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 30, 2020

TUESDAY SEPTEMBER1
HOW YOU SAY IT DOES MATTER: EXECUTIVE PRESENCE FOR PR PROFESSIONALS
Speaker Chris Turnbull, president of the Blue Ridge Chapter of PRSA. He leads corporate communications for Carilion Clinic and regularly advises senior leaders to help them refine their messages for the audiences who need to hear them. Join us to hear about improving your executive presence.
Where: Online
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
WEDNESDAY SEPTEMBER2
CUSTOMER SERVICE AND HOSPITALITY WORKSHOP
Catherine Fox, vice president of public affairs and destination development at Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, will share tips for enhancing your clients’ experience and will talk about the tools, services and products available.
Where: Virtual
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER3
EGGS & ISSUES
Charlie Jewel, executive director of Onward New River Valley, will talk about regional economic development.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or sscott@montgomerycc.org for required registration
THURSDAY SEPTEMBER10
NETWORKING LUNCH
Featuring Marj Easterling, business owner of Big Lick Screen Printing. Bring your own chair and name tag.
Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.botetourtchamber.com
