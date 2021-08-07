 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 8, 2021
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11

LEADERS OF CONSCIENCE: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION

This workshop designed for mid-level managers will provide an orientation to DEI key concerns and how to address and respond to issues in the workplace.

Where: Online via Zoom

When: 9 to 11 a.m.

Cost: $59

Contact: www.vtrc.vt.edu/leadership/dei.html

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12

CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS BEST PRACTICES

Speaker: Col. Kevin Mahoney, chief of operations at the Office of the Army Surgeon General and U.S. Army Medical Command.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 14

MEDICARE EDUCATION WORKSHOP

Presented by Lynn Atkinson. Learn what you need to know about Medicare, including when to enroll, eligibility and Medicare Parts A, B, C and D and what they cover.

Where: Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: RSVP to 685-3817 or elatkinson78@outlook.com

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18

VOLUNTEER LUNCH & LEARN

Bring your lunch and learn how your time as a Junior Achievement volunteer can help make a difference in the life of a young person.

Where: Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, 3433 Brambleton Ave. Suite #202B, Roanoke

When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at education@jaswva.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 19

STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look at upcoming city initiatives.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Mark Buehlman, a retired Army veteran and program/project manager, will talk about the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-august-2021-meeting

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

LEADERSHIP IN CHANGING TIMES: A CONFERENCE FOR ALL AND BEST PLACES TO WORK

These programs have been combined for 2021. The conference is designed for leaders and emerging leader representing companies of all sizes in our community. The Best Places to Work program recognizes organizations that are changing and embracing new employment and leadership practices.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $35 to $99

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register

MONDAY-FRIDAY,

AUGUST 23-27

VTCRC: GAME CHANGER WEEK

The week will bring together industry disruptors virtually and in person with events organized by the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and community. It includes tracks with corresponding events, webinars, happy hours, Tech Nite and more.

Where: Varies

Cost: Free

Contact: www.vtcrc.com for registration and schedule

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Victor Cardwell, chairman, principal and co-chair of the labor and employment practice at Woods Rogers, will talk about “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace.”

Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS

Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva

MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: COMMUNICATING AS A MANAGER

Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.

Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke

When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: $299

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/managementseries

THURSDAY, AUGUST 26

JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR

Hosted by The Franklin Center/VA Career Works. Bring a resume and come dressed for success.

Where: The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: For more information, Kathy Hodges, 483-0179, ext. 2101; businesses interested in a table should call Stacey Jones at 483-0179, ext. 2102

TECHNITE

Annual celebration of the Roanoke-Blacksburg region’s technology community. Keynote speaker Michael Rihani, Tesla.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 5 to 11 p.m.

Cost: $89 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $99 nonmembers; $800 table (10 seats)

Contact: https://rbtc.tech

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Northam to require proof of vaccination or weekly COVID testing for most state employees

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert