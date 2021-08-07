Upcoming events for the week of Aug. 8, 2021

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11
LEADERS OF CONSCIENCE: DIVERSITY, EQUITY AND INCLUSION
This workshop designed for mid-level managers will provide an orientation to DEI key concerns and how to address and respond to issues in the workplace.
Where: Online via Zoom
When: 9 to 11 a.m.
Cost: $59
Contact: www.vtrc.vt.edu/leadership/dei.html
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12
CRISIS COMMUNICATIONS BEST PRACTICES
Speaker: Col. Kevin Mahoney, chief of operations at the Office of the Army Surgeon General and U.S. Army Medical Command.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 14
MEDICARE EDUCATION WORKSHOP
Presented by Lynn Atkinson. Learn what you need to know about Medicare, including when to enroll, eligibility and Medicare Parts A, B, C and D and what they cover.
Where: Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP to 685-3817 or elatkinson78@outlook.com
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 18
VOLUNTEER LUNCH & LEARN
Bring your lunch and learn how your time as a Junior Achievement volunteer can help make a difference in the life of a young person.
Where: Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia, 3433 Brambleton Ave. Suite #202B, Roanoke
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at education@jaswva.org
THURSDAY, AUGUST 19
STATE OF THE CITY ADDRESS
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea will review the city’s accomplishments over the past year and provide a look at upcoming city initiatives.
Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $27 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $37 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Mark Buehlman, a retired Army veteran and program/project manager, will talk about the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-august-2021-meeting
MONDAY, AUGUST 23
LEADERSHIP IN CHANGING TIMES: A CONFERENCE FOR ALL AND BEST PLACES TO WORK
These programs have been combined for 2021. The conference is designed for leaders and emerging leader representing companies of all sizes in our community. The Best Places to Work program recognizes organizations that are changing and embracing new employment and leadership practices.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: $35 to $99
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register
MONDAY-FRIDAY,
AUGUST 23-27
VTCRC: GAME CHANGER WEEK
The week will bring together industry disruptors virtually and in person with events organized by the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center and community. It includes tracks with corresponding events, webinars, happy hours, Tech Nite and more.
Where: Varies
Cost: Free
Contact: www.vtcrc.com for registration and schedule
TUESDAY, AUGUST 24
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Victor Cardwell, chairman, principal and co-chair of the labor and employment practice at Woods Rogers, will talk about “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Workplace.”
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke and Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 members, $25 nonmembers, $10 hybrid
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
MANAGEMENT TRADECRAFT SERIES: COMMUNICATING AS A MANAGER
Series will explore the success elements of managing people within your organization.
Where: Virginia Tech Roanoke Center, 108 N. Jefferson St. Suite 701, Roanoke
When: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $299
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/managementseries
THURSDAY, AUGUST 26
JOB AND RESOURCE FAIR
Hosted by The Franklin Center/VA Career Works. Bring a resume and come dressed for success.
Where: The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: For more information, Kathy Hodges, 483-0179, ext. 2101; businesses interested in a table should call Stacey Jones at 483-0179, ext. 2102
TECHNITE
Annual celebration of the Roanoke-Blacksburg region’s technology community. Keynote speaker Michael Rihani, Tesla.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 5 to 11 p.m.
Cost: $89 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $99 nonmembers; $800 table (10 seats)
Contact: https://rbtc.tech