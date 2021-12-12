 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 12, 2021
TUESDAY, DEC. 14

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15

AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Monthly luncheon and Christmas gift exchange. Each member/guest is asked to bring a wrapped $20 gift for a fun dirty Santa gift exchange.

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: RSVP to christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by Monday

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.

