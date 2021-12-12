Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 12, 2021

TUESDAY, DEC. 14
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.org
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Monthly luncheon and Christmas gift exchange. Each member/guest is asked to bring a wrapped $20 gift for a fun dirty Santa gift exchange.
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: RSVP to christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by Monday
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
Tags
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Karen Belcher
Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.