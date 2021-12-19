Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 19, 2021

Tuesday, Dec. 21
Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-In
Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges and connecting to additional resources, then stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and prospective members may attend (only members can present to the group).
Where: Via Zoom
When: 9 to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org
Thursday, Dec. 23
BOCO YP Networking Event
The Botetourt Young Professional Group is for anyone who works, lives or wants to connect in Botetourt County. Individuals of all professions, and ages, are welcome to attend.
Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, 18 S. Roanoke St., Fincastle
When: 5 to 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
Cost: Free
Contact: Kaleigh Duffy, kmd.pga@gmail.com
Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
Registration deadline — The Business of Brewing
This five-day class is designed for brewers, entrepreneurs and connoisseurs who wish to understand the essentials of opening a craft brewery. Registration limited to 15 participants. Go to https://www.cpe.vt.edu/beer/registration.html.
Where: Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center
When: Event is Jan 17-21
Cost: $895
Contact: 540-231-5182 or Robyn Smyth, robyn@vt.edu
Thursday, Jan. 6
Eggs & Issues
Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes speaker Vince Barnett, vice president of business development for VEDP. Space is limited; reservations are required.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: marketing@montgomerycc.org or 540-382-3020
Friday, Jan. 7
NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)
Speaker Debbie Fisk, from the Virginia Federation of NARFE, is the VFN State Legislative Chair and will give information about the 2022 VFN Legislative Plan. All are welcome.
Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10-14 (order lunch from special menu)
Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984
Monday, Jan. 10
SBDC’s Marketing Monday: Grow Your Business With Digital Marketing
Learn about the basics of digital marketing, including social media, email marketing, paid ads, SEO, affiliate marketing, and how to use analytics to measure your success.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Go to https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.