Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 19, 2021

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-In

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges and connecting to additional resources, then stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and prospective members may attend (only members can present to the group).

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Thursday, Dec. 23

BOCO YP Networking Event

The Botetourt Young Professional Group is for anyone who works, lives or wants to connect in Botetourt County. Individuals of all professions, and ages, are welcome to attend.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, 18 S. Roanoke St., Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kaleigh Duffy, kmd.pga@gmail.com

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Registration deadline — The Business of Brewing

This five-day class is designed for brewers, entrepreneurs and connoisseurs who wish to understand the essentials of opening a craft brewery. Registration limited to 15 participants. Go to https://www.cpe.vt.edu/beer/registration.html.

Where: Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center

When: Event is Jan 17-21

Cost: $895

Contact: 540-231-5182 or Robyn Smyth, robyn@vt.edu

Thursday, Jan. 6

Eggs & Issues

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes speaker Vince Barnett, vice president of business development for VEDP. Space is limited; reservations are required.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: marketing@montgomerycc.org or 540-382-3020

Friday, Jan. 7

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Speaker Debbie Fisk, from the Virginia Federation of NARFE, is the VFN State Legislative Chair and will give information about the 2022 VFN Legislative Plan. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10-14 (order lunch from special menu)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Monday, Jan. 10

SBDC’s Marketing Monday: Grow Your Business With Digital Marketing

Learn about the basics of digital marketing, including social media, email marketing, paid ads, SEO, affiliate marketing, and how to use analytics to measure your success.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Go to https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.

