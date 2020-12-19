Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 20, 2020

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
EGGS & ISSUES
Panel discussion with local law enforcement: Chief Anthony Wilson, Blacksburg Police Department; Chief Mark Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department; Chief Mac Babb, Virginia Tech Police Department; and Sheriff Hank Partin, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
BEING A CHANGE AGENT FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN BUSINESS
This virtual workshop will provide business leaders and human resource professionals with insights on creating or enhancing a more inclusive work environment. Speaker: Mauricio Velasquez, president of the Diversity Training Group.
Where: Zoom
When: 1 to 4 p.m.
Cost: $50 nonmembers, $500 Advocate sponsorship
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
