Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 26, 2021

Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

Registration deadline — The Business of Brewing

This five-day class is designed for brewers, entrepreneurs and connoisseurs who wish to understand the essentials of opening a craft brewery. Registration limited to 15 participants. Go to https://www.cpe.vt.edu/beer/registration.html.

Where: Hotel Roanoke and Conference Center

When: Event is Jan 17-21

Cost: $895

Contact: 540-231-5182 or Robyn Smyth, robyn@vt.edu

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-In

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges and connecting to additional resources, then stick around for networking and chamber updates. Members and prospective members may attend (only members can present to the group).

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, Jan. 6

Eggs & Issues

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce welcomes speaker Vince Barnett, vice president of business development for VEDP. Space is limited; reservations are required.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Friday, Jan. 7

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Speaker Debbie Fisk, from the Virginia Federation of NARFE, is the VFN State Legislative Chair and will give information about the 2022 VFN Legislative Plan. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10-14 (order lunch from special menu)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Monday, Jan. 10

SBDC’s Marketing Monday: Grow Your Business With Digital Marketing

Learn about the basics of digital marketing, including social media, email marketing, paid ads, SEO, affiliate marketing, and how to use analytics to measure your success.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Go to https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events

Wednesday , Jan. 12

Webinar: Key Elements of a Business Plan

Bring your lunch and join Virginia Community Capital for one of their practical, inspiring and interactive webinars. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. VCC’s Noon Knowledge series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital, and the Town of Abingdon. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at vacommunitycapital.org

Thursday, Jan. 20

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 132nd Annual Meeting of the Membership

One of the region’s largest gatherings of executives, elected officials, business owners, and civic leaders across Virginia’s Blue Ridge. This event attracts the “who’s who” of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, providing attendees with high-level networking opportunities.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $95/person or $900/table of eight

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

