Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 27, 2020
Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 27, 2020

THURSDAY, JANUARY 7

EGGS & ISSUES

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce hosts a panel discussion with local law enforcement: Chief Anthony Wilson, Blacksburg Police Department; Chief Mark Sisson, Christiansburg Police Department; Chief Mac Babb, Virginia Tech Police Department; and Sheriff Hank Partin, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

BEING A CHANGE AGENT FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN BUSINESS

This virtual workshop from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will provide business leaders and human resource professionals with insights on creating or enhancing a more inclusive work environment. Speaker: Mauricio Velasquez, president of the Diversity Training Group.

Where: Zoom

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $50 nonmembers, $500 Advocate sponsorship

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave. Roanoke VA 24011, emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com or faxed to 981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 981-3340.

