Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 5, 2021

MONDAY-THURSDAY, DEC. 6-9
OSHA 510
This course covers OSHA standards, policies and procedures in the construction industry.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8
CYBERSECURITY FORUM: ZERO TRUST NETWORKS 101
Given the rapid move toward an increasingly remote and mobile workforce, what are the implications for CISO’s and cyber security professionals to protect company data, resources and ultimately their business?
Where: Gill Memorial Building, 709 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, DEC. 9
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER CONNECTHER CONFERENCE
An opportunity for women of the chamber to connect directly with other influential women across Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Where: Brandon Oaks, 3837 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $85 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $100 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
LEADERSHIP AND CAREER MAPPING
Speaker Kathy Baske Young with Blue Ridge Resources LLC.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: $20
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.org
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 15
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Monthly luncheon and Christmas gift exchange. Each member/guest is asked to bring a wrapped $20 gift for a fun dirty Santa gift exchange.
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: RSVP to christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by Dec. 13
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.