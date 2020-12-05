 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 6, 2020
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

CRISIS PR IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND SOCIAL UNREST

Speaker Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR

Topic is “2020: Holiday Stress and a Pandemic.” Speakers: Sheila Lythgoe and Cathy Brown, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, and Karen Hogan Pillis, Family Service of Roanoke Valley.

Where: Virtual on Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, P.O. Box 2491, Roanoke VA 24010, emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com or faxed to 981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 981-3340.

 

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert