Upcoming events for the week of Dec. 6, 2020

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
CRISIS PR IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND SOCIAL UNREST
Speaker Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER WEBINAR
Topic is “2020: Holiday Stress and a Pandemic.” Speakers: Sheila Lythgoe and Cathy Brown, Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare, and Karen Hogan Pillis, Family Service of Roanoke Valley.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, P.O. Box 2491, Roanoke VA 24010, emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com or faxed to 981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 981-3340.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.