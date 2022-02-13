Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 13, 2022

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Management Essentials Workshops: Workshop 3 - Engaging Your Team

Roanoke Valley SHRM is presenting a series of three workshops where we will explore the successful elements of managing the people within your organization. Our third workshop, Engaging Your Team, will focus on leveraging your team’s strengths for success. All workshops will take place via Zoom. The day before the session, a link will be sent to the email that was given at registration.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $169 per workshop

Contact: Register at rvshrm.shrm.org/events/2022; email rkevalshrm@gmail.com

RAMP Application Deadline

The RAMP Regional Accelerator is seeking applications for our Spring 2022 Cohort. We are looking for Health & Life Science startup companies with scalability, and coachable entrepreneurs who have a desire to do the work. RAMP will select up to five companies for the 13-week cohort that provides mentoring, free office space, access to venture capital and more. Tentative Cohort start date is March 14.

When: Applications close Feb. 15

Cost: Not specified

Wednesday, Feb. 16

American Business Women’s Association, NRV Express Chapter, February Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by Monday, Feb. 14! Join us for our monthly luncheon where our guest speaker Dana Hurt will help us explore the importance of friendships and the three required components to a meaningful relationship.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Webinar—Chamber Member Online Benefits Training

The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce invites members to take advantage of your online member benefits and Chamber website advertising opportunities. Learn how to incorporate your company logo and get more attraction to your business. Presented by internet marketing consultant Michelle Bursch. Register at business.bedfordareachamber.com by clicking on the event link.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free (Chamber members)

Thursday, Feb. 17

New River Valley Chapter, Society for Human Resource Management

The topic for our February meeting will be “Pay Equity: Meeting the Evolving Requirements and Becoming Who Your Organization Wants to Be.” Please register in advance.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Membership; $10 guest registration

Contact: Register at https://nrv.shrm.org

Business Advocacy

Breakfast Series:

Business in the Time of COVID

Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Committee for the first in a series of business breakfasts: Business in the Time of COVID. Area employers will hear helpful advice on dispelling misinformation, best practices for handling exemptions and tracking COVID vaccination cards, and business law related to mandates and vaccinations, in addition to updates on current trends in infection, testing and vaccination. Speaker panel will include Dr. Muddasar N. Chaudry, M.D., LewisGale Medical Center; Michael P. Gardner and R. Patrick Bolling, principals, Labor and Employment Practice Team; Katie Jones, health readiness coordinator, Army Reserve; and Alex Watkins, outreach coordinator, Virginia Department of Health. Register in advance at http://www.s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Salem Civic Center

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Friday, Feb. 18

Webinar:

Prioritizing the Backlog:

Things Nobody Tells You

Prioritizing a scrum team’s backlog is often oversimplified as the product owner “just making choices based on value.” But how do you actually do that? What if my backlog is full of hard-to-compare apples and oranges, and I need both? What if my stakeholders can’t agree about what’s important? Let’s discuss the nuts and bolts of agile prioritization, and maybe we can deal with a few dirty secrets along the way. Presented by Dr. Patrick McConnell, Vice President of Agile Services at NextUp Solutions and a Certified Scrum Trainer (CST). Sponsored by Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. Register by going to www.montgomerycc.org and clicking the link in the events calendar.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-382-3020

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Noon Knowledge:

Video Development – How to Develop and Push Video Out

The Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Abingdon and Virginia Community Capital. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us as we offer practical, inspiring, and interactive webinars. This session will be presented by The Leverage Group. Learn more at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, Feb. 24

Networking Luncheon Series: Women of the Chamber

With guest speak Dr. Alice Kassens, professor of economics at Roanoke College.

Where: Roanoke College Colket Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 members, $55 future members

BOCO YP Networking Event

The Botetourt Young Professionals Group is for anyone who works, lives or wants to connect in Botetourt County. We strive to bring together young professionals, so we may learn, grow and reach our full potentials as future leaders in our area, as well as give back to our community through acts of service. Individuals of all professions and ages are welcome to attend our events and activities.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: No fee; Dutch treat

Contact: Kaleigh Duffy, kmd.pga@gmail.com

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Presentation: Monitoring

Our Waterways with the Roanoke River Project

The second in Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society lecture series welcomes Rachel Pence, facilitator for Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Clean Valley Council office, Grandin CoLab, 1327 Grandin Road, Roanoke

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, March 10

State of the Town Address

RSVP by March 3! Registration and breakfast begin at 7:30 a.m. Program, including address by Mayor Brad Grose, begins at 8 a.m. Hosted by the Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: 540-343-1364 or angie@vintonchamber.com

Gentry Locke Labor & Employment Symposium: Don’t Leave HR to Luck!

Topics include: The New Virginia Employment Law Landscape; Gaslighting in the Workplace; Implicit Bias and its Effect on Company Culture, Recruitment and Retention; Workplace Investigations and Reducing Liability Risk; FMLA & ADA, DOL, EEOC and NLRB; Cybersecurity, and more! Continuing education credits available. Register at: www.gentrylocke.com/hr2022.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Cost: $220 until Monday, Feb. 14; $250 thereafter

Contact: Kathleen Lordan, glrm@gentrylocke.com

