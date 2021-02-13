Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

CONNECT ACROSS DIFFERENCE

Develop skills for effective communication in person and online. Sessions will also be held March 4 and 11. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $199

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021

FACTS & SNACKS: DEVELOPING BRAVE LEADERS AND COURAGEOUS CULTURES

The modern-day workplace is changing and the skills and behaviors necessary to lead well in this evolving environment can be learned. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 3 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/factssnacksfeb2021

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.