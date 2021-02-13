Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 14, 2021

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
VIRTUAL JOB FAIR
Presented by Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Career Works.
Where: Virtual
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4101-botetourt-chamber-virtual-fair
TECHTALK: AVOID FUTURE PROBLEMS
Join Solvaria CEO Greg Samuels to discuss ways to analyze problems and solutions by asking the all-important question: “What might go wrong?”
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT
WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-february-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
VIRGINIA CRAFT BEER LAWS
AND REGULATIONS
Learn to navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry. Sessions will also be held March 2 and 9. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $179
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25
CONNECT ACROSS DIFFERENCE
Develop skills for effective communication in person and online. Sessions will also be held March 4 and 11. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $199
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021
FACTS & SNACKS: DEVELOPING BRAVE LEADERS AND COURAGEOUS CULTURES
The modern-day workplace is changing and the skills and behaviors necessary to lead well in this evolving environment can be learned. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/factssnacksfeb2021
