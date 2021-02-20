 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 21, 2021
Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

VIRGINIA CRAFT BEER LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Whether you are a start-up or existing brewery, this course will help you navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry. Sessions will also be held March 2 and 9. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $179

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

CONNECT ACROSS DIFFERENCE

Develop skills for effective communication in person and online. Sessions will also be held March 4 and 11. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $199

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021

FACTS & SNACKS: DEVELOPING BRAVE LEADERS AND COURAGEOUS CULTURES

Success in 2021 will require leaders to navigate the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity that lies ahead. The modern-day workplace is changing and the skills and behaviors necessary to lead well in this evolving environment can be learned. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 3 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/factssnacksfeb2021

THURSDAY, MARCH 4

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: The state of housing in our community. A virtual panel discussion with a variety of professionals in the housing industry.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

MONDAY, MARCH 8

WOTECH FORUM

Topic: “Building a More Equal Future”—flipping the script on both hiring and getting hired.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

