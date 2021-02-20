Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

VIRGINIA CRAFT BEER LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Whether you are a start-up or existing brewery, this course will help you navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry. Sessions will also be held March 2 and 9. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $179

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

CONNECT ACROSS DIFFERENCE

Develop skills for effective communication in person and online. Sessions will also be held March 4 and 11. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $199

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021

FACTS & SNACKS: DEVELOPING BRAVE LEADERS AND COURAGEOUS CULTURES