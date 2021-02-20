Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 21, 2021

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
VIRGINIA CRAFT BEER LAWS AND REGULATIONS
Whether you are a start-up or existing brewery, this course will help you navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry. Sessions will also be held March 2 and 9. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $179
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25
CONNECT ACROSS DIFFERENCE
Develop skills for effective communication in person and online. Sessions will also be held March 4 and 11. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $199
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021
FACTS & SNACKS: DEVELOPING BRAVE LEADERS AND COURAGEOUS CULTURES
Success in 2021 will require leaders to navigate the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity that lies ahead. The modern-day workplace is changing and the skills and behaviors necessary to lead well in this evolving environment can be learned. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/factssnacksfeb2021
THURSDAY, MARCH 4
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: The state of housing in our community. A virtual panel discussion with a variety of professionals in the housing industry.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
MONDAY, MARCH 8
WOTECH FORUM
Topic: “Building a More Equal Future”—flipping the script on both hiring and getting hired.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
