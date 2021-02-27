Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 28, 2021

THURSDAY, MARCH 4
EGGS & ISSUES
Topic: The state of housing in our community. A virtual panel discussion with a variety of professionals in the housing industry.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
MONDAY, MARCH 8
WOTECH FORUM
Topic: “Building a More Equal Future” — flipping the script on both hiring and getting hired.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
TECHTALK: ABOVE THE SECURITY NOISE
Speaker, Jim Mundy, Segra sales engineer manager.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Susan White, CEO of Susan Tinder White Consulting LLC. Topic: Fire Up! Parting Ways in a Positive Way.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-2021-meeting
