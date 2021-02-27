 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 28, 2021
THURSDAY, MARCH 4

EGGS & ISSUES

Topic: The state of housing in our community. A virtual panel discussion with a variety of professionals in the housing industry.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

MONDAY, MARCH 8

WOTECH FORUM

Topic: “Building a More Equal Future” — flipping the script on both hiring and getting hired.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

TECHTALK: ABOVE THE SECURITY NOISE

Speaker, Jim Mundy, Segra sales engineer manager.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Susan White, CEO of Susan Tinder White Consulting LLC. Topic: Fire Up! Parting Ways in a Positive Way.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-2021-meeting

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

