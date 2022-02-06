Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 6, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 9

WoTech Lunch & Learn: Influencing & Managing Up

Everyone wants to have influence at work. For many women in technology, you might look around and not know where to start. If you know where to start, you might not have the right seat at the table. Amy Ankrum, Senior Vice President, North America at Ideagen Plc, and Jackie Lackey, Head of People & Culture, North America at Ideagen Plc, will help you learn how to influence and manage up at your company and in life. Registration and more details at https://rbtc.tech/events/. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

Noon Knowledge: Setting Up a Tourism Business

The Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital and the Town of Abingdon. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us as we offer practical, inspiring, and interactive webinars. Learn more at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive Chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, Feb. 10

Art of Public Speaking & Presentation Skills Workshop

Register now for the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center’s “Art of Public Speaking & Presentation Skills” workshop and finally conquer your anxiety and feel more confident the next time you speak to a group. Instructor Greg Justice, an associate professor in the School of Performing Arts at Virginia Tech, will give participants the tools to overcome stage fright, gain the attention of an audience, and make a great lasting impression. Registration: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/publicspeaking.html

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 701

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $269 per person

Contact: Scott Weimer, weimers@vt.edu

Eggs& Issues: The State of Housing in Our Community

Register by noon Feb. 8! Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: Register by noon Feb. 8; program is Feb. 10, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Management Essentials Workshops: Workshop 3- Engaging Your Team

Roanoke Valley SHRM is presenting a series of three workshops where we will explore the successful elements of managing the people within your organization. Our third workshop, Engaging Your Team, will focus on leveraging your team’s strengths for success. All workshops will take place via Zoom. The day before the session, a link will be sent to the email that was given at registration.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $169

Contact: Register at rvshrm.shrm.org/events/2022; email rkevalshrm@gmail.com

RAMP Application Deadline

The RAMP Regional Accelerator is seeking applications for our Spring 2022 Cohort. We are looking for Health & Life Science startup companies with scalability, and coachable entrepreneurs who have a desire to do the work. RAMP will select up to five companies for the 13-week cohort that provides mentoring, free office space, access to venture capital and more. Tentative cohort start date is March 14.

When: Applications close Feb. 15

Cost: Not specified

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in (please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org). After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and Chamber updates. Members and future members may attend, however only members can present to the group. Every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, Feb. 16

American Business Women’s Association, NRV Express Chapter, February Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by Feb. 14! Join us for our monthly luncheon, where our guest speaker Dana Hurt will help us explore the importance of friendships and the three required components to a meaningful relationship.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg. 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Thursday, Feb. 24

Presentation: Monitoring Our Waterways with the Roanoke River Project

The second in Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society lecture series welcomes Rachel Pence, facilitator for Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Clean Valley Council office, Grandin CoLab, 1327 Grandin Road

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

