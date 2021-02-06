 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 7, 2021
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9

ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB

Maggie Sullivan, American Heart Association, will talk about symptoms of stroke or heart attack.

Where: Virtual Zoom meeting

When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: PROTECTING TRADE SECRETS FROM FOREIGN THREATS

Representatives of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will discuss foreign threats to technology and protecting intellectual property.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11

PODCASTING TOP 10 TIPS

Featuring Lou Mongello, host of WDWRadio.com.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa- blueridge.org

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16

BOTETOURT CHAMBER VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Presented by Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Career Works.

Where: Virtual

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4101-botetourt-chamber-virtual-fair

TECHTALK: AVOID FUTURE PROBLEMS

Join Solvaria CEO Greg Samuels to discuss ways to analyze problems and solutions by asking the all-important question: “What might go wrong?”

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-february-2021-meeting

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

VIRGINIA CRAFT BEER LAWS AND REGULATIONS

Whether you are a start-up or existing brewery, this course will help you navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry. Sessions will also be held March 2 and 9. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $179

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25

CONNECT ACROSS DIFFERENCE

Develop skills for effective communication in person and online. Sessions will also be held March 4 and 11. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $199

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021

FACTS & SNACKS: DEVELOPING BRAVE LEADERS AND COURAGEOUS CULTURES

Success in 2021 will require leaders to navigate the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity that lies ahead. The modern-day workplace is changing and the skills and behaviors necessary to lead well in this evolving environment can be learned. Hosted by Virginia Tech.

Where: Virtual

When: 3 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/factssnacksfeb2021

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

0 comments

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert