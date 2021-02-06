Upcoming events for the week of Feb. 7, 2021

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB
Maggie Sullivan, American Heart Association, will talk about symptoms of stroke or heart attack.
Where: Virtual Zoom meeting
When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: PROTECTING TRADE SECRETS FROM FOREIGN THREATS
Representatives of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will discuss foreign threats to technology and protecting intellectual property.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 11
PODCASTING TOP 10 TIPS
Featuring Lou Mongello, host of WDWRadio.com.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa- blueridge.org
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
BOTETOURT CHAMBER VIRTUAL JOB FAIR
Presented by Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Career Works.
Where: Virtual
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4101-botetourt-chamber-virtual-fair
TECHTALK: AVOID FUTURE PROBLEMS
Join Solvaria CEO Greg Samuels to discuss ways to analyze problems and solutions by asking the all-important question: “What might go wrong?”
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-february-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
VIRGINIA CRAFT BEER LAWS AND REGULATIONS
Whether you are a start-up or existing brewery, this course will help you navigate the legal waters regarding the craft beer industry. Sessions will also be held March 2 and 9. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $179
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/craftbeerlaws
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25
CONNECT ACROSS DIFFERENCE
Develop skills for effective communication in person and online. Sessions will also be held March 4 and 11. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Cost: $199
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/connecting2021
FACTS & SNACKS: DEVELOPING BRAVE LEADERS AND COURAGEOUS CULTURES
Success in 2021 will require leaders to navigate the volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity that lies ahead. The modern-day workplace is changing and the skills and behaviors necessary to lead well in this evolving environment can be learned. Hosted by Virginia Tech.
Where: Virtual
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/factssnacksfeb2021
