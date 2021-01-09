 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 10, 2021
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21

BEING A CHANGE AGENT FOR DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION IN BUSINESS

This virtual workshop from the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will provide business leaders and human resource professionals with insights on creating or enhancing a more inclusive work environment. Speaker: Mauricio Velasquez, president of the Diversity Training Group.

Where: Zoom

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: $50 nonmembers, $500 Advocate sponsorship

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

MULTI-EMPLOYER VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Meet live on Zoom with employers including Carilion Clinic, FedEx, Goodwill, Kroger, LewisGale, PowerSchool, Starbucks, Target, T.J. Maxx and Waffle House.

Where: Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Registration is free and open through Jan. 22

Contact: For more information and to register visit http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07ehhw7gxod74ea513&amp;llr=nmcar9cab

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

HOW TO COMMAND A ROOM WHEN YOU’RE NOT IN IT: PRESENTATION SKILLS FOR THE VIRTUAL WORLD WE LIVE IN

Join veteran global creative director Kerry Feuerman, author of “The Five Deadly Sins of Presenting Creative Work,” for a seminar on how to present virtually. From controlling your technology to managing your screen presence, simplifying your deck to holding an audience’s attention, it all adds up to being a more engaging, persuasive presenter.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/virtual-presentation-skills

BIZED: BUILDING A SALES STRUCTURE FOR SUPERIOR RESULTS

Presented by Glenn Kurtz, president, James River Sales Advisors, this workshop is designed to address the sales challenges faced by small and medium-sized companies. Learn why sales are not increasing as planned and what to do to create the foundation for sales growth.

Where: Zoom

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $5 members, $7 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

HOW TO BOOST YOUR FINANCIAL AND PHYSICAL WELLNESS: THE PARALLELS BETWEEN MONEY AND FITNESS

Informational webinar hosted by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.

Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: RSVP by Jan. 26; call or email Tyler Laughon, 525-3234, 804-864-6029 or William.Laughon@ampf.com

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

Botetourt County representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. Speakers will include the chairman of the board of supervisors, County Administrator Gary Larrowe, a school board member and Superintendent Jonathan Russ.

Where: Zoom

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

