Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 17, 2021

HOW TO COMMAND A ROOM WHEN YOU’RE NOT IN IT: PRESENTATION SKILLS FOR THE VIRTUAL WORLD WE LIVE IN

Join veteran global creative director Kerry Feuerman, author of “The Five Deadly Sins of Presenting Creative Work,” for a seminar on how to present virtually. From controlling your technology to managing your screen presence, simplifying your deck to holding an audience’s attention, it all adds up to being a more engaging, persuasive presenter.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/virtual-presentation-skills

BIZED: BUILDING A SALES STRUCTURE FOR SUPERIOR RESULTS

Presented by Glenn Kurtz, president of James River Sales Advisors, this workshop is designed to address the sales challenges faced by small and medium-sized companies. Learn why sales are not increasing as planned and what to do to create the foundation for sales growth.

Where: Zoom

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.