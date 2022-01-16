Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 17 and beyond

Monday, Jan. 17

Registration Deadline: American Business Women’s Association January Luncheon Meeting on Jan. 19

Join us for our monthly luncheon featuring guest speaker Ann Custer, professional organizer with Wow Organizing Services. RSVP by noon on Jan. 17.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg. 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: Register by Jan. 17; Luncheon is Wednesday, Jan. 19, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Tuesday, Jan. 18

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a Check-in (please reach out to Beth Bell at the email below). After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and Chamber updates. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, Jan. 19

WoTech Forum: Morning Jolt with WoTech

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these every month to help us make connections in this time of continued social distancing. We’ll have casual conversations covering various topics that are important to us. We’ll also have a virtual “board” where you can post jobs, mentor requests and suggestions. There is no judgement; come as you are, liquids in the cup optional, jump in when you can. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Management Essentials Workshops: Managing 101

Roanoke Valley SHRM is presenting a series of three workshops where we will explore the successful elements of managing the people within your organization. Our first workshop, Managing 101, will focus on setting and managing goals, priorities and tasks. All workshops will take place via Zoom. The day before the session, a link will be sent to the email that was given at registration. Future workshops will be offered Feb. 2 and Feb. 15.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Cost: $169 per workshop

Contact: Register at rvshrm.shrm.org/events/2022; email rkevalshrm@gmail.com

Thursday, Jan. 20

BOCO YP Networking Event

The Botetourt Young Professional Group is for anyone who works, lives or wants to connect in Botetourt County. We strive to bring together young professionals so we may learn, grow and reach our full potential as future leaders in our area, as well as give back to our community through acts of service. Individuals of all professions and ages are welcome to attend our events and activities. Our speaker for this event will be Loren Bruffrey Jr., President of Cardinal Rubber and Seal.

Where: 1772 Rooftop on Main, Fincastle

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: No fee; Dutch treat

Contact: Kaleigh Duffy, kmd.pga@gmail.com

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s 132nd Annual Meeting of the Membership

One of the region’s largest gatherings of executives, elected officials, business owners and civic leaders in our area. This event attracts the “who’s who” of Virginia’s Blue Ridge, providing attendees with high-level networking opportunities.

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $95/person or $900/table of eight

Contact: Register at roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Hear about our 2021 accomplishments, outcomes and future plans from our past president, and meet our 2022 board. Followed by a panel discussion. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke College, Colket Ballroom

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Elizabeth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Thursday, Jan. 27

Webinar: How to Outrank Your Competition

Ranking high in the search engines will help customers find YOU, instead of your competition. More visibility on Google will help you generate more traffic and leads, which turn into more sales and profit. Speaker will be Phil Tucker, digital growth expert at Be Famous Media. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: To register, go to https://www.bedfordareachamber.com.

Friday, Jan. 28

Botetourt State of the County Address

Join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce and Botetourt County for the third annual State of the County Address. County and state representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. A continental breakfast will be prepared for the networking portion of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. Attend in person, or virtually. Please register at https://business.botetourtchamber.com/events/.

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Monday, Jan. 31

Registration Deadline: The Gauntlet

Registration is now open for The Advancement Foundation’s eighth annual Gauntlet, a 10-week business development program and competition that connects entrepreneurs to business expertise, mentors and resources. Anyone can join. More than $300,000 cash and in-kind awards will be distributed. Classes begin Feb. 1.

Where: Virtual

When: Register between now and Jan.31; classes meet online Tuesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 application fee

Contact: Innovation@TheAdvancementFoundation.org or 540-283-7062

