Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 23, 2022

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Business Smart Start

Attention new business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs! Business Smart Start is an introduction to owning your own business. Topics covered include basic accounting and tax issues; overview of permits and licensing; writing a business plan; overview of marketing basics; deciding on a legal entity structure; market research and more. Presented by Tom Tanner, Small Business Development Center.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/smartstartclass

Wednesday, Jan. 26

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting

Hear about our 2021 accomplishments, outcomes and future plans from our past president, and meet our 2022 board. Followed by a panel discussion. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke College, Colket Ballroom

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $35 members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: Elizabeth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Thursday, Jan. 27

Webinar: How to Outrank Your Competition

Ranking high in the search engines will help customers find you — instead of your competition. More visibility on Google will help you generate more traffic and leads, which turn into more sales and profit. Speaker will be Phil Tucker, digital growth expert at Be Famous Media. Sponsored by Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: To register, go to https://www.bedfordareachamber.com.

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host Smith Mountain Lake Association. We’ll network and share the latest in what’s going on with all our businesses.

Where: SMLA (Smith Mountain Lake Association), 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-721-1203 or info@visitsmithmountainlake.com

Friday, Jan. 28

Botetourt State of the County Address

Join the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce and Botetourt County for the third annual State of the County Address. County and state representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future. A continental breakfast will be prepared for the networking portion of the event starting at 7:30 a.m. Attend in person, or virtually. Please register at https://business.botetourtchamber.com/events/.

Where: Greenfield Education and Training Center, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Monday, Jan. 31

Registration Deadline: The Gauntlet

Registration is now open for The Advancement Foundation’s eighth annual Gauntlet, a 10-week business development program and competition that connects entrepreneurs to business expertise, mentors and resources. Anyone can join. More than $300,000 cash and in-kind awards will be distributed. Classes begin Feb. 1.

Where: Virtual

When: Register between now and Jan. 31; classes meet online Tuesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 application fee

Contact: Innovation@TheAdvancementFoundation.org or 540-283-7062

Voting Deadline: Virginia Living’s ‘Best of Virginia’ Survey

There’s still time to cast your vote for Roanoke Valley area businesses in Virginia Living magazine’s annual Best of Virginia readers’ survey. More than 100 categories include restaurants, services, shopping and others. Virginia Living is distributed throughout the commonwealth, with circulation in excess of half a million.

When: Survey closes at 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 31

Cost: Free

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in. Please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and Chamber updates. Members and future members may attend (however, only members can present to the group). Every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Management Essentials Workshops: Communicating as a Manager

Roanoke Valley SHRM is presenting a series of three workshops where we will explore the successful elements of managing the people within your organization. Our second workshop, Communicating as a Manager, will focus on exploring different types of communication specific to a supervisory role. All workshops will take place via Zoom. The day before the session, a link will be sent to the email that was given at registration. Another workshop will be offered Feb. 15.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $169 per workshop

Contact: Register at rvshrm.shrm.org/events/2022; email rkevalshrm@gmail.com

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Reservation Deadline — Eggs& Issues: The State of Housing in Our Community (on Feb. 10)

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts on the topic of housing. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacskburg

When: Register by noon Feb. 8; program is Feb. 10, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Thursday, Feb. 10

Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Thursday Overtime

Unwind after work at this evening networking event. Whether you’re a longtime Chamber member or new to the organization, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere and make new connections. Thursday Overtime is presented by Tech Squared Inc.

Where: Crab Du Jour, 4765 Valley View Blvd., Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: No fee; food and beverages are on individual tabs

Contact: 983-0700 or business@roanokechamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.