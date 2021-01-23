Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 24, 2021

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26
MEDICARE EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP
Open to anyone interested, including human resource managers, investment advisors and individuals becoming eligible for Medicare. An agent will be present, but no sales activities are allowed.
Where: Famous Anthony’s Restaurant, 1716 W. Main St., Salem
When: 3 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Lynn Atkinson for required RSVP, 685-3817
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
TECHTALK: CYBER SECURITY BEST PRACTICES: 5 STRATEGIES YOU CAN (AND NEED TO) DO NOW
This panel discussion will give you a front seat to a wide-open, fast-paced discussion with IT security experts John “Johnmac” McGloughlin of Guardsite and Eric Thompson of Advanced Logic Industries.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, JANUARY 28
PRESENTATION SKILLS FOR THE VIRTUAL WORLD WE LIVE IN
Join veteran global creative director Kerry Feuerman for a seminar on how to present virtually. From controlling your technology to managing your screen presence, simplifying your deck to holding an audience’s attention, it all adds up to being a more engaging, persuasive presenter.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/virtual-presentation-skills
BIZED: BUILDING A SALES STRUCTURE FOR SUPERIOR RESULTS
Presented by Glenn Kurtz, president of James River Sales Advisors, this workshop is designed to address the sales challenges faced by small and medium-sized companies.
Where: Zoom
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $5 members, $7 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
HOW TO BOOST YOUR FINANCIAL AND PHYSICAL WELLNESS: THE PARALLELS BETWEEN MONEY AND FITNESS
Informational webinar hosted by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.
Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: RSVP by Tuesday; call or email Tyler Laughon, 525-3234, 804-864-6029 or William.Laughon@ampf.com
FRIDAY, JANUARY 29
STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS
Botetourt County representatives will update the community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.
Where: Zoom
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4
EGGS & ISSUES
Speaker Brett Malone, president and CEO of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, will discuss “A-ha!” moments.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
