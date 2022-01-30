Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 30, 2022

Monday, Jan. 31

Registration Deadline: The Gauntlet

Registration is now open for The Advancement Foundation’s eighth annual Gauntlet, a 10-week business development program and competition that connects entrepreneurs to business expertise, mentors and resources. Anyone can join. More than $300,000 cash and in-kind awards will be distributed. Classes begin Feb. 1.

Where: Virtual

When: Register by Jan.31; classes meet online Tuesdays 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25 application fee

Contact: Innovation@TheAdvancementFoundation.org or 540-283-7062

Voting Deadline Jan. 31: Virginia Living’s ‘Best of Virginia’

There’s still time to cast your vote for Roanoke Valley area businesses in Virginia Living magazine’s annual Best of Virginia readers’ survey. Categories range from restaurants and events to services and shopping. There are more than 100 categories, but you do not have to make a selection in every one, and drop-down menus provide a number of preselected alternatives to help jog a voter’s memory. Write-in candidates are also welcome.

When: Survey closes at 11:45 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in. Please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. After hearing from our local expert/member speaker, stick around for networking and Chamber updates. Members and future members may attend (however, only members can present to the group). Happens every other Tuesday.

Where: Virtual, via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell,

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Management Essentials Workshops: Communicating as a Manager

Roanoke Valley SHRM is presenting a series of three workshops where we will explore the successful elements of managing the people within your organization. Our second workshop, Communicating as a Manager, will focus on exploring different types of communication specific to a supervisory role. All workshops will take place via Zoom. The day before the session, a link will be sent to the email that was given at registration. Another workshop will be offered Feb. 15.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $169 per workshop

Contact: Register at rvshrm.shrm.org/events/2022; email rkevalshrm@gmail.com

Friday, Feb. 4

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Shannon Abell who will provide Medicare and Social Security updates. All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant Meeting Room, 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Wednesday, Feb. 9

WoTech Lunch & Learn

This quarterly session features top-notch speakers discussing forefront topics. Details to be posted at https://rbtc.tech/events/. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-443-9232

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive Chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Noon Knowledge: Setting Up a Tourism Business

The Noon Knowledge webinar series is a free professional development program presented by the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator, Washington County Chamber of Commerce, Virginia Community Capital and the Town of Abingdon. It is designed for all entrepreneurs and professionals interested in building skills in a variety of areas. Sessions are typically 60-90 minutes. Bring your lunch and join us as we offer practical, inspiring and interactive webinars. Learn more at vacommunitycapital.org.

Where: Via Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-260-3126

Thursday, Feb. 10

Art of Public Speaking & Presentation Skills Workshop

Register now for the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center’s “Art of Public Speaking & Presentation Skills” workshop and finally conquer your anxiety and feel more confident the next time you speak to a group. Instructor Greg Justice, an associate professor in the School of Performing Arts at Virginia Tech, will give participants the tools to overcome stage fright, gain the attention of an audience, and make a great lasting impression. Registration: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/publicspeaking.html.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Suite 701

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $269 per person

Contact: Scott Weimer, weimers@vt.edu

Eggs & Issues: The State of Housing in Our Community

Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce invites you to this month’s breakfast and networking program, featuring a panel discussion with local experts. Program starts promptly at 8 a.m. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: Register by noon Feb. 8; program is Feb. 10, 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 nonmembers

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Check-in

Where: via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell,

Thursday, Feb. 24

Presentation: Monitoring Our Waterways with the Roanoke River Project

The second in Clean Valley Council’s Star City Sustainability Society lecture series welcomes Rachel Pence, facilitator for Citizen Science Water Quality Monitoring. These free lectures are being held on the fourth Thursday of each month, and will feature different sustainability professionals who will speak on topics related to their expertise. More information on the series and future presenters may be found at https://cleanvalley.org/scss.

Where: Clean Valley Council office, Grandin CoLab, 1327 Grandin Road, Roanoke

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

