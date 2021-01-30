Upcoming events for the week of Jan. 31, 2021

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4
EGGS & ISSUES
Brett Malone, president and CEO of the Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center, will discuss “A-ha!” moments.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 9
ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB
Maggie Sullivan, American Heart Association, will talk about symptoms of stroke or heart attack.
Where: Virtual Zoom meeting
When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY: PROTECTING TRADE SECRETS FROM FOREIGN THREATS
Representatives of the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will discuss foreign threats to technology and protecting intellectual property.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
BOTETOURT CHAMBER VIRTUAL JOB FAIR
Presented by Botetourt Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Career Works.
Where: Virtual
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at https://portal.premiervirtual.com/event/register-jobseeker/4101-botetourt-chamber-virtual-fair
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-february-2021-meeting
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.