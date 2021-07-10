 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of July 11, 2021
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of July 11, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY, JULY 13

THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBERSECURITY

Panelists Toye Oshoniyi, Dominion Risk Advisors Inc.; Benjamin Gilbert, Department of Homeland Security; Robert Perry, Carilion Clinic; and Robert Turcotte, Entre Computer Center.

Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building, 3094 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, and Zoom

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

THURSDAY, JULY 15

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Tana Mann Easton, lead efficiency engineer at Focus to Evolve, will talk about “Microsoft Outlook Balance and Productivity Optimization.”

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-july-2021-meeting

WOTECH POWER HOUR

Bring a friend and grab a drink with us as we promote women supporting women.

Where: Well Hung Vineyard, 402 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY, JULY 21

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, JULY 22

PROTECTING YOUR DATA: AWARE AND PREPARED

Hosted by the Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.

Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: RSVP by July 21; call or email Tyler Laughon, 804-864-6029 or william.laughon@ampf.com

SATURDAY, JULY 24

SERVSAFE FOOD HANDLER TRAINING AND TESTING

Provided by Virginia Western Community College.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Al Pollard Culinary Arts Center, 109 Henry St. N.W., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $40 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $55 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How many credit cards should you have?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert