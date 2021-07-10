Upcoming events for the week of July 11, 2021

TUESDAY, JULY 13
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBERSECURITY
Panelists Toye Oshoniyi, Dominion Risk Advisors Inc.; Benjamin Gilbert, Department of Homeland Security; Robert Perry, Carilion Clinic; and Robert Turcotte, Entre Computer Center.
Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building, 3094 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, and Zoom
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
THURSDAY, JULY 15
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Tana Mann Easton, lead efficiency engineer at Focus to Evolve, will talk about “Microsoft Outlook Balance and Productivity Optimization.”
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-july-2021-meeting
WOTECH POWER HOUR
Bring a friend and grab a drink with us as we promote women supporting women.
Where: Well Hung Vineyard, 402 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, JULY 22
PROTECTING YOUR DATA: AWARE AND PREPARED
Hosted by the Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.
Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: RSVP by July 21; call or email Tyler Laughon, 804-864-6029 or william.laughon@ampf.com
SATURDAY, JULY 24
SERVSAFE FOOD HANDLER TRAINING AND TESTING
Provided by Virginia Western Community College.
Where: Virginia Western Community College Al Pollard Culinary Arts Center, 109 Henry St. N.W., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $40 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $55 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
