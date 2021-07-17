Upcoming events for the week of July 18, 2021

TUESDAY, JULY 20
100+ WOMEN WHO CARE NRV QUARTERLY MEETING
A volunteer opportunity for professional women. Members contribute $100 to a charity selected by majority vote.
Where: Virtual on Zoom
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend, $100 quarterly donation from members
Contact: nrv100wwc@gmail.com; www.100womenwhocarenrv.com; Sarah Black, 937-205-3722
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, JULY 22
PROTECTING YOUR DATA: AWARE AND PREPARED
Hosted by the Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial LLC.
Where: Virtual (WebEx link will be provided after RSVP)
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: RSVP by July 21; call or email Tyler Laughon, 804-864-6029 or william.laughon@ampf.com
SATURDAY, JULY 24
SERVSAFE FOOD HANDLER TRAINING AND TESTING
Provided by Virginia Western Community College.
Where: Virginia Western Community College Al Pollard Culinary Arts Center, 109 Henry St. N.W., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $40 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $55 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
THURSDAY, AUGUST 5
EGGS & ISSUES
Steve Fijalkowski with the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Craig Meadows will discuss “The State of Montgomery County.”
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.