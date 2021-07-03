Upcoming events for the week of July 4, 2021

TUESDAY, JULY 13
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBERSECURITY
Panelists Toye Oshoniyi, Dominion Risk Advisors Inc.; Benjamin Gilbert, Department of Homeland Security cybersecurity advisor; Robert Perry, Carilion Clinic; and Robert Turcotte, Entre Computer Center.
Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building, 3094 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, and Zoom
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
THURSDAY, JULY 15
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Tana Mann Easton, lead efficiency engineer at Focus to Evolve, will speak on the topic of “Microsoft Outlook Balance and Productivity Optimization.”
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-july-2021-meeting
