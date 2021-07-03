 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Upcoming events for the week of July 4, 2021
0 comments

Upcoming events for the week of July 4, 2021

{{featured_button_text}}

TUESDAY, JULY 13

THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: THE IMPORTANCE OF CYBERSECURITY

Panelists Toye Oshoniyi, Dominion Risk Advisors Inc.; Benjamin Gilbert, Department of Homeland Security cybersecurity advisor; Robert Perry, Carilion Clinic; and Robert Turcotte, Entre Computer Center.

Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building, 3094 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, and Zoom

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

THURSDAY, JULY 15

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Tana Mann Easton, lead efficiency engineer at Focus to Evolve, will speak on the topic of “Microsoft Outlook Balance and Productivity Optimization.”

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-july-2021-meeting

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to say no to doing things you can't afford

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert