Upcoming events for the week of June 13, 2021
TUESDAY, JUNE 15

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: THE BENEFITS OF YOGA

Abby Reed, a yoga instructor with Hustle Haven, will join us for lunch and a discussion about yoga’s mental and physical benefits.

Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Clay Eure, director of client success for Eure Consulting, will speak on the topic of “Deeper than DISC.”

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-june-2021-meeting

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Jessica Stollings-Holder, a national speaker, author and coach, will talk about “The Generational Advantage.”

Where: Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

JOB FAIR

Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, featuring businesses in the area that are actively hiring.

Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com

THURSDAY, JULY 1

EGGS & ISSUES

Join a panel of experts for a discussion on legalization of marijuana for the business community.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

