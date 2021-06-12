Upcoming events for the week of June 13, 2021

TUESDAY, JUNE 15
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: THE BENEFITS OF YOGA
Abby Reed, a yoga instructor with Hustle Haven, will join us for lunch and a discussion about yoga’s mental and physical benefits.
Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 16
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Clay Eure, director of client success for Eure Consulting, will speak on the topic of “Deeper than DISC.”
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-june-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, JUNE 22
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Jessica Stollings-Holder, a national speaker, author and coach, will talk about “The Generational Advantage.”
Where: Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
THURSDAY, JUNE 24
JOB FAIR
Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, featuring businesses in the area that are actively hiring.
Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free and open to the public
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com
THURSDAY, JULY 1
EGGS & ISSUES
Join a panel of experts for a discussion on legalization of marijuana for the business community.
Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9:15 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
