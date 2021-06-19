 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of June 20, 2021
Upcoming events for the week of June 20, 2021

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Jessica Stollings-Holder, a national speaker, author and coach, will talk about "The Generational Advantage."

Where: Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

THURSDAY, JUNE 24

JOB FAIR

Hosted by the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce, featuring businesses in the area that are actively hiring.

Where: Forest Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free and open to the public

Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com

THURSDAY, JULY 1

EGGS & ISSUES

Join a panel of experts including Jim Cowan and Eric Chapman, Cowan Perry PC; Erik Rison, Virginia Chamber of Commerce; and Anthony Wilson, Blacksburg's police chief, for a discussion on legalization of marijuana for the business community.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9:15 a.m.

Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

