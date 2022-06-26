Upcoming events for the week of June 26, 2022

Monday, June 27

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/.

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org, 540-352-3322

Tuesday, June 28

Success Through E-Commerce

This session will cover: The variety of websites available, the possibilities for upgrading yours to better accommodate online sales, and the estimated costs to accomplish this; the various e-commerce platforms available and how to select the best based on your specific business needs; and how to set up and manage your online storefront or service portal and how to use data and marketing to maximize returns. Instructor: Cameron Nelson, chief digital advisor, Virginia SBDC and CV SBDC. Go to the website to register and find more workshops.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx

Legal Basics 101

The law and legal structures are a vital part of effectively forming and maintaining your small business at all phases of the entrepreneurial life cycle. When understood, the law can help you navigate any business interaction. In this workshop we will discuss the rule of law and why it matters; how the law directly impacts small businesses; how to build a strong legal foundation; and the specific legal structures and laws that small businesses often encounter. Go to the website to register and find more workshops.

Where: Online

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx

Wednesday, June 29

Tech and Toast

Begin the morning with your friends at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council. With relevant business and technology topics paired with coffee and a light breakfast, this event has always been a favorite. Tech and Toast rotates between Blacksburg and Roanoke and begins with an hour of networking before the program begins. This month, hear from an award-winning tech company based in the Roanoke-Blacksburg region that is changing the future through innovative technologies. Register at https://www.rbtc.tech.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, Ballroom B

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: 540-443-9232

Webinar: Building Credit 101: Tips for the Small Business Owner

Join Virginia Community Capital for this webinar where you’ll learn credit restoration tips, credit building strategies, the importance of personal credit and more. Whether you’re considering startup costs or new expansion strategies, establishing a strong credit profile can help ensure your immediate and future business plans are successful. Guest speaker: Robert Linkonis, executive director, Credit Restoration Institute.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.vacommunitycapital.org

Thursday, June 30

Thursday Overtime

Whether you’re a longtime Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce member or are new to the chamber, this is a great opportunity to talk business in a casual atmosphere, make new connections and enjoy some delicious craft beers. Sponsored by Tech Squared. Please RSVP on the chamber’s Facebook page.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 5 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend (individual tabs)

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce 31st Annual Classic Golf Tournament

Swing on by and join the par-tee! Plenty of good food and beverages, Hole-in-One Contest, and a host of prizes and gifts for all! Tee-off at 1 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just enjoy the good time and fellowship of our tournament, we hope you’ll join us for this fun event.

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive NW

When: 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $500 team of four

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

Monday, July 11

Marketing Series: Creating Engaging and Value-Added Content

Current small business owners in all industries are invited to attend this virtual workshop where we’ll dive into how to create engaging content that adds value while also selling. Speaker: Nicole Cooper, marketing advisor, Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center. Go to the website to register and find more workshops.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx

Tuesday, July 12

LeadHERship : Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Creating a Sense of Belonging

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Location TBD

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Wednesday, July 13

WoTech Power Hour Power Hour is designed to help expand your network and brainstorm the future of the industry with some of the best and brightest. This social event is designed for all women (and allies) in the technology community. It’s a safe space to share your experiences, meet others in similar roles, and expand your reach in the Roanoke-Blacksburg technology community. All job levels are welcome.

Where: Sweet Donkey Coffee, 2108 Broadway Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend (individual tabs)

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Friday, July 15 Registration Deadline: Chamber Women’s Leadership Conference

The 2022 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce Women’s Leadership Conference will take place Aug. 1. Art historian and lawyer Amy Herman will once again be our keynote speaker, and will present her paradigm-shattering twist on problem-solving that helps us find solutions to the problems we face every day. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Payment is required prior to admission. Go to https://www.montgomerycc.org for more info, or to register online.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech & Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: Register by July 15! Event is Aug. 1, 8:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Cost: $120 chamber members, $169 nonmembers

Monday, July 25

SBSC Foodiepreneur Symposium

Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center is pleased to announce the first annual Foodiepreneur Symposium. This one-of-a-kind day is built for existing and soon-to-be food entrepreneurs to be inspired and to take it to the next level. It’s an all-day affair with resources, vendors, workshops, industry experts and networking (and of course, food!). Tickets are on sale now with early bird pricing through July 1. To learn more about sponsorship opportunities or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/foodie.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $35 until July 1; $45 thereafter

