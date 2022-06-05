Upcoming events for the week of June 6, 2022

Tuesday, June 7

Botetourt Chamber of Commerce 2022 Annual Meeting of the Membership

Our theme is “Reflecting on the past and preparing for the future.” Join us as we reacquaint! We will welcome our new board members and say thank you to our outgoing board members. Networking, guest speakers, appetizers and more.

Where: Sunnybrook, 7342 Plantation Road, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Members $30, future members $45

Contact: Jennifer Vance, 540-566-8812, Jennifer@botetourtchamber.com

Free Research Assistance, Business Development, and Career Enhancement…@Your Public Library Look no further than your local public library (in person and online) for help with a wide range of business assistance. While each location is different, every library, through the Library of Virginia, has access to digital resources, learning assets and research tools to help you meet your career and business goals. Join us to learn more!

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients. virginiasbdc.org/workshop

Wednesday, June 8

Future-Proofing Your Business: Web 3.0, NFTs & Blockchain

Confused about blockchain for your business? We’ve got you covered. This program includes a Q&A session to answer your questions, including how blockchain and bitcoin differ; accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment; use of non-fungible tokens (NFTs); safety and privacy concerns, and more. Our presenter is Cameron Nelson, Chief Digital Advisor, Virginia SBDC and Central Virginia SBDC.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/workshop

(Virtual) Franklin County Connects

This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for chamber members. Each month a guest speaker presents vital info regarding the Franklin County business community. Attendees receive chamber updates, meet and network with other members and have an opportunity to share information about their business. Meeting ID and password available at business.visitsmithmountainlake.com/events.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Thursday, June 9

Connecting Big Tech to Rural Virginia

Registration required! Join us as we discuss what localities need to do to attract tech jobs to our region and why the sector needs to be geographically diverse. Our featured speaker is Rep. Ro Khanna, U.S. congressman from Silicon Valley, who has been called an “unconventional advocate” for making the case that the nation’s tech industry should be more geographically dispersed. He is the author of two books: “Dignity in a Digital Age: Making Tech Work For Us All” and “Entrepreneurial Nation: Why Manufacturing Is Still Key To America’s Future.” Moderated by Beth Macy, Virginia journalist and author of “Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America.”

Where: Virginia Tech Corporate Research Center (building and room TBA), Blacksburg

When: 7 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Eggs & Issues — “Covid After-Action Report”

Reservations required no later than Tuesday, June 7, at noon! Our invited speakers include leadership from the NRV Health District, LewisGale, Carilion and the NRV Regional Commission. Space is limited. Register and pay online.

Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $25 chamber members — $35 nonmembers

Tuesday, June 14

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Retail

Limited tickets available! For the fourth and final event in the 2022 Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series, retailers from across the region will participate in a panel discussion on the challenges of our current economic environment. The conversation will include discussions on how retailers address supply chain bottlenecks, staffing shortages, rising costs of goods and more. The series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8 a.m.)

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@ roanokechamber.org

LeadHERship : Neuroplasticity & The Cognitive Gifts of Women

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women’s LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Business Smart Start

Aspiring entrepreneurs and new business owners, this course was created for you! Businesses that start with a solid foundation of research, planning and setup are up to 89% more likely to remain open three years later. Upon completion of Smart Start, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with an advisor to make your plans a reality. Presented by Tom Tanner, Regional Advising Lead + Vet Biz Coordinator, Roanoke Regional SBDC.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Wednesday, June 15

American Business Women’s Association June Luncheon Meeting

RSVP by noon on June 13! Join us for our monthly luncheon. Our chapter will award an ABWA member and a community businesswoman (nonmember) the prestigious ABWA NRV Chapter Woman of the Year!

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg. 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Minority Business Community Conversation: Future Generations—Minority Entrepreneurs Leaving a Legacy

How can minority small business owners make a mark that will impact the next generation, especially those in our own lives? Join us for a conversation on the topic, as we hear from fellow minority small business owners, regarding their thoughts, struggles, strategies, passions and more!

Where: Virtual

When: 6 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Come join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these on the third Wednesday of every month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgment: come as you are, liquids in the cup are optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m. (program begins at 8:15 a.m.)

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Beer & Biotech: The Future of Biotech in the Region

Beer & Biotech is an ecosystem-building series that will bring together investors, physicians, academics, inventors, startups and state and regional leaders who are influential in the biotechnology industry. Each event in the yearlong series will feature a local, regional or national speaker and include plenty of time for networking and beverages at the host brewery.

Where: Big Lick Brewing Co., 409 Salem Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/rbtc-events

Thursday, June 16

Business Advocacy Breakfast Series: Legislative Wrap-Up

Registration required! Join the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Business Advocacy Committee for the third in a series of business breakfasts. The objective of this event is to provide a legislative wrap-up for the Commonwealth of Virginia. Our guest panel will feature Sen. David Suetterlein and Del. Joseph McNamara. Space will be limited and current Richfield Living COVID safety guidelines will be followed.

Where: Richfield Living, Richfield Town Center Chapel, 3730 Richfield Lane, Salem

When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $25 members, $35 nonmembers

Contact: Lynne Kilburn, info@ s-rcchamber.org, 540-387-0267

Distributor Relations: Building Strong, Mutually Beneficial Relationships with Your Wholesalers

In this webinar, Virginia SBDC Craft Beverage Assistance Manager Chris Van Orden will ask Craft Beverage Strategic Advisor Julie Rhodes about the tools and strategies that breweries, wineries, cideries and distilleries can employ when working with distribution partners towards mutual success.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Thursday, June 23

Bedford Area Chamber Of Commerce Job Fair

Details at bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Forest Public Library, 15583 Forest Road, Forest

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: $180 members, $280 nonmembers

Contact: Kayla Waller, marketing@baccva.org

RBTC Cyber Security Forum

Roundtable discussion. More details coming soon.

Where: TBA

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers

SML Connects Roadshow

Join us for coffee and refreshments, courtesy of our host, Smith Mountain Lake Association. This event provides a structured and supportive networking environment for Chamber members.

Where: SMLA, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 2100, Moneta

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Coming Up:

Thursday, June 30

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce 31st Annual Golf Tournament

Swing on by and join the par-tee! Plenty of good food and beverages, hole-in-one contest, and a host of prizes and gifts for all! Tee-off at 1 p.m. Whether you’re a seasoned golfer or just enjoy the good time and fellowship of our tournament, we hope you’ll save the date and join us for this fun event. We have numerous sponsorships available, something for everyone’s budget. Volunteers are always needed. If you’d like to help at this event, please sign up on the registration page (https://s-rcchamber.org). It’ll be fun!

Where: Roanoke Country Club

When: 1 to 6 p.m.

Cost: $500 team of four

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.