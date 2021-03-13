 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of March 14, 2021
TUESDAY, MARCH 16

TECHTALK: ABOVE THE SECURITY NOISE

Speaker Jim Mundy, Segra sales engineer manager.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 17

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY,

MARCH 18

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Susan White, CEO of Susan Tinder White Consulting LLC. Topic: “Fire Up! Parting Ways in a Positive Way.”

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-18-2021-meeting

ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION

Christie Wills, communication representative from the Virginia Department of Health, will present an update on the coronavirus and the vaccine program.

Where: Zoom

When: 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Suzanne Moore, 330-5720

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

CYBERSECURITY FORUM: PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR IT, OT AND IOT SECURITY CONTROLS

Virtual panel discussion that will focus on practical real world security controls of these IT/OT/IoT domains.

Where: Virtual

When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Speakers Bill Brewer and Brooks Trujillo with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. Topic: VOSH safety and health consultation.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 24

30TH ANNUAL SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BUSINESS HALL OF FAME

Deborah Petrine, CEO/chair of Commonwealth Care-Roanoke, will be inducted into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Kevin Bloomfield, founder of Bloomfield Partners, will be honored as entrepreneur of the year. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s K-12 educational programs.

Where: Watch on YouTube Live

When: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: katherin@jaswva.org, 989-6392

WEDNESDAY-

THURSDAY,

MARCH 24-25

IMPLEMENTING LEAN: THE LEAN CONFERENCE

A cross-industry conference hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center. Speakers from all over the U.S. share their knowledge about implementing lean principles, changing culture, tackling leadership challenges and implementing continuous improvement projects.

Where: Zoom

When: 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.

Cost: $149

Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/vtlean2021

THURSDAY,

MARCH 25

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-25-2021-meeting-0

BIZDEV FORUM

Speaker Yogi Dev, author of “Practical Wisdom of Himalayan Meditation Bowls” and an inspirational teacher, will offer daily practices to manage stress in your life.

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Timothy Sands, president of Virginia Tech, for a virtual discussion on the growth of the university and its impact in the business community.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

