Upcoming events for the week of March 14, 2021

Speaker Yogi Dev, author of “Practical Wisdom of Himalayan Meditation Bowls” and an inspirational teacher, will offer daily practices to manage stress in your life.

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Timothy Sands, president of Virginia Tech, for a virtual discussion on the growth of the university and its impact in the business community.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

