Upcoming events for the week of March 14, 2021

TUESDAY, MARCH 16
TECHTALK: ABOVE THE SECURITY NOISE
Speaker Jim Mundy, Segra sales engineer manager.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 17
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY,
MARCH 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Susan White, CEO of Susan Tinder White Consulting LLC. Topic: “Fire Up! Parting Ways in a Positive Way.”
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-18-2021-meeting
ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION
Christie Wills, communication representative from the Virginia Department of Health, will present an update on the coronavirus and the vaccine program.
Where: Zoom
When: 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Suzanne Moore, 330-5720
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
CYBERSECURITY FORUM: PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR IT, OT AND IOT SECURITY CONTROLS
Virtual panel discussion that will focus on practical real world security controls of these IT/OT/IoT domains.
Where: Virtual
When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Speakers Bill Brewer and Brooks Trujillo with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. Topic: VOSH safety and health consultation.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 24
30TH ANNUAL SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BUSINESS HALL OF FAME
Deborah Petrine, CEO/chair of Commonwealth Care-Roanoke, will be inducted into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Kevin Bloomfield, founder of Bloomfield Partners, will be honored as entrepreneur of the year. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s K-12 educational programs.
Where: Watch on YouTube Live
When: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: katherin@jaswva.org, 989-6392
WEDNESDAY-
THURSDAY,
MARCH 24-25
IMPLEMENTING LEAN: THE LEAN CONFERENCE
A cross-industry conference hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center. Speakers from all over the U.S. share their knowledge about implementing lean principles, changing culture, tackling leadership challenges and implementing continuous improvement projects.
Where: Zoom
When: 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Cost: $149
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/vtlean2021
THURSDAY,
MARCH 25
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-25-2021-meeting-0
BIZDEV FORUM
Speaker Yogi Dev, author of “Practical Wisdom of Himalayan Meditation Bowls” and an inspirational teacher, will offer daily practices to manage stress in your life.
Where: Virtual
When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Timothy Sands, president of Virginia Tech, for a virtual discussion on the growth of the university and its impact in the business community.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
