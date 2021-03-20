Upcoming events for the week of March 21, 2021

TUESDAY, MARCH 23
CYBERSECURITY FORUM: PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR IT, OT AND IOT SECURITY CONTROLS
Virtual panel discussion that will focus on practical real world security controls of these IT/OT/IoT domains. Walk away with leads on tools, strategies and best practices you can employ to address each within your organization.
Where: Virtual
When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Speakers Bill Brewer and Brooks Trujillo with the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry. Topic: VOSH safety and health consultation.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
TOURISM MARKETING AND THE PANDEMIC
Lindsey Norment with Virginia Tourism Corp. will talk about the industry moving forward.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/tourism-marketing-and-the-pandemic
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
30TH ANNUAL SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BUSINESS HALL OF FAME
Deborah Petrine, CEO/chair of Commonwealth Care-Roanoke, will be inducted into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Kevin Bloomfield, founder of Bloomfield Partners, will be honored as entrepreneur of the year. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s K-12 educational programs.
Where: Watch on YouTube Live
When: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: katherin@jaswva.org, 989-6392
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,
MARCH 24-25
IMPLEMENTING LEAN: THE LEAN CONFERENCE
A cross-industry conference hosted by the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center. Speakers from all over the U.S. share their knowledge about implementing lean principles, changing culture, tackling leadership challenges and implementing continuous improvement projects.
Where: Zoom
When: 7:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m.
Cost: $149
Contact: For more information and registration: https://bit.ly/vtlean2021
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company, will talk about family caregivers in the workplace.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-25-2021-meeting-0
BIZDEV FORUM
Speaker Yogi Dev, author of “Practical Wisdom of Himalayan Meditation Bowls” and an inspirational teacher, will offer daily practices to manage stress in your life.
Where: Virtual
When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Timothy Sands, president of Virginia Tech, for a virtual discussion on the growth of the university and its impact in the business community.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
As the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session comes to a close, legislators will talk with local business leaders about legislation that will impact Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Where: Virtual
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
