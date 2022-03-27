Upcoming events for the week of March 27, 2022

Monday, March 28

Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will hold their monthly meeting. These meetings are open to the public.

Where: Franklin County Distilleries Restaurant, 25156 Virgil Goode Hwy., Boones Mill

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 352-3322

Tuesday, March 29

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber Check-in

Start your week with networking, finding solutions to challenges, and connecting to additional resources. If you have expertise to share in support of other members or would like 10-15 minutes to share your current programs and offerings, we’d love to have you speak during a check-in; please reach out to Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org. Members and future members may attend; however, only members can present to the group. Takes place every other Tuesday.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Beth Bell, director@ s-rcchamber.org

Wednesday, March 30

Tech & Toast

Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council’s Tech & Toast events are held throughout the year and typically alternate between Blacksburg and Roanoke locations to encourage regional participation. Each event includes a speaker or panel and valuable networking with business and technology leaders from across the region. More info at https://www.rbtc.tech/event/.

Where: VTCRC Training & Events Center, 1691 Innovation Drive, #1025, Blacksburg

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $10 members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: Learn more at https://www.rbtc.tch/event/

Thursday, March 31

Southwest VA Financial Resources Workshops

Join this two-hour workshop and discussion about what financial resources are available to help businesses, project sponsors and developers succeed. Topics include capital stacking (grants vs. debt vs. equity), DHCD funding opportunities, financial resources for IDAs and EDAs, revolving loan funds, and Opportunity Zone capital. This workshop will be educational and will help facilitate interaction among various stakeholders, including realtors, developers, bankers, attorneys, economic and community developers, and industrial development authorities. Presented by Virginia Community Capital.

Where: Rocky Mount Community & Hospitality Center at the Depot, 52 Franklin St., Rocky Mount

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://eventbrite.com/cc/financial-resources-workshops-181729

Friday, April 1

NARFE (National Active and Retired Federal Employees)

Gathering at 11 a.m. Meeting at 11:15 a.m. The speaker will be Allison Szuba from Minnie’s Travel Boutique. Her topic will be “All Things Travel.” All are welcome.

Where: Roanoker Restaurant (meeting room), 2522 Colonial Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Order lunch from special menu ($10-$14)

Contact: Mark Fisher, 772-0984

Tuesday, April 5

QuickBooks Series: How to Process Payroll in QuickBooks Online

Pre-registration required! Join the SBDC for this virtual workshop presented by Tom Tanner, regional lead advisor and QuickBooks pro. Learn how to create your company settings, how to set up electronic payments to the state and the IRS, how to run regular and special payroll, and more. Any current small business owner in any industry who is currently using QuickBooks online is encouraged to attend. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org/training/qbpayroll

Thursday, April 7

Success through e-Commerce

Please pre-register! Join the SBDC for this webinar if you’re interested in pivoting more of your efforts to online sales. Our speaker will be Cameron Nelson, chief digital advisor, Virginia SBDC. This session will cover the variety of websites available, how to upgrade your website to accommodate online sales, e-commerce platforms and how to select the best one, how to set up your online storefront, and more. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: Noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org/events.aspx

Monday, April 11

Botetourt County Job Fair

This event will welcome candidates looking for work and career opportunities across a variety of sectors. Businesses interested in registering a booth can do so on the website: https://botetourtchamber.com.

Where: Botetourt Family YMCA, Shenandoah Ave. 115, Daleville

When: 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for attendees

Contact: Jennifer Vance, Jennifer@ botetourtchamber.com , 540-566-8812

Tuesday, April 12

Patent and Trademark Series: Patent Basics

Please pre-register! We will explore the different types of patents; define the difference and use of both provisional patent applications and non-provisional patent applications; and discuss the process of patent prosecution, the role of the U.S. patent examiner and what to expect when working with the USPTO. This webinar is presented in collaboration with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, and facilitated by the Virginia SBDC. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://www. virginiasbdc.org under Training

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Transportation

Limited tickets remain, so register early! A panel of experts will discuss regional transportation, including I-81 improvements, efforts to boost air travel and more. Speakers include Virginia Del. Terry Austin (19th District); Ray Smoot, chairman of the GO Virginia Region 2 Council; and Mike Stewart, executive director at Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. Our moderator will be Mimi Coles, VP of Marketing & Business Development at Permatile Concrete Products Company. This series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Valerie Brannan, vbrannan@roanokechamber.org

