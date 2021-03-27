 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of March 28, 2021
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

MULTI-EMPLOYER VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

Participating employers will include Carilion Clinic, ESS, EvolutionHR, Goodwill, Kroger, Richfield Living, Sodexo Healthcare and Waffle House.

Where: Virtual

When: 9 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 1 to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: For more information or questions about registration, 581-0620, option 1, or info@goodwillvalleys.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Timothy Sands, president of Virginia Tech, for a virtual discussion on the growth of the university and its impact in the business community.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP

As the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session comes to a close, legislators will talk with local business leaders about legislation that will impact Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

TUESDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 6-9

OSHA STANDARDS FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY

OSHA 511 course covers OSHA standards, policies and procedures in general industry.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material may be found at www.oshamidatlantic.org, or call 800-875-4770

TUESDAY, APRIL 8

ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM

Roanoke College’s SHRM student chapter will host a virtual joint meeting with the Roanoke Valley chapter. Topic: Tips and tricks for Zoom discussions.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: http://rvshrm.shrm.org/forms/monthly-meeting-registration

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: ADAPTING BUSINESS LIFE TO FIT IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD

This webinar will provide participants with a contextual setting for the following five panel discussions. Presented by Scott Crawford, president and CEO, VA811.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $75 for the series; $20 nonmembers, $100 for the series

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP

Update and briefing from the Virginia General Assembly.

Where: Virtual

When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: $10 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com for required registration

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Eric Chapman, an attorney with CowanPerry. Topic: Navigating the hazy regulations regarding cannabis in the workplace.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-april-2021-meeting

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

