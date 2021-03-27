Upcoming events for the week of March 28, 2021

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31
MULTI-EMPLOYER VIRTUAL JOB FAIR
Participating employers will include Carilion Clinic, ESS, EvolutionHR, Goodwill, Kroger, Richfield Living, Sodexo Healthcare and Waffle House.
Where: Virtual
When: 9 to 10 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, 1 to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: For more information or questions about registration, 581-0620, option 1, or info@goodwillvalleys.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Timothy Sands, president of Virginia Tech, for a virtual discussion on the growth of the university and its impact in the business community.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
As the 2021 Virginia General Assembly Session comes to a close, legislators will talk with local business leaders about legislation that will impact Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Where: Virtual
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org
TUESDAY-FRIDAY, APRIL 6-9
OSHA STANDARDS FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY
OSHA 511 course covers OSHA standards, policies and procedures in general industry.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material may be found at www.oshamidatlantic.org, or call 800-875-4770
TUESDAY, APRIL 8
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Roanoke College’s SHRM student chapter will host a virtual joint meeting with the Roanoke Valley chapter. Topic: Tips and tricks for Zoom discussions.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: ADAPTING BUSINESS LIFE TO FIT IN A POST-PANDEMIC WORLD
This webinar will provide participants with a contextual setting for the following five panel discussions. Presented by Scott Crawford, president and CEO, VA811.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $75 for the series; $20 nonmembers, $100 for the series
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
LEGISLATIVE WRAP-UP
Update and briefing from the Virginia General Assembly.
Where: Virtual
When: 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Cost: $10 Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.bedfordareachamber.com for required registration
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Eric Chapman, an attorney with CowanPerry. Topic: Navigating the hazy regulations regarding cannabis in the workplace.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-april-2021-meeting
