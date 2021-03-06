 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of March 7, 2021
Upcoming events for the week of March 7, 2021

MONDAY, MARCH 8

WOTECH FORUM

Topic: “Building a More Equal Future” — flipping the script on both hiring and getting hired.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

TUESDAY, MARCH 9

ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB

Susan Moore, integrative and functional medicine, will talk about reducing inflammation—building blocks for our diets.

Where: Virtual Zoom meeting

When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT

Hosted by the Virginia Employment Commission.

Where: Virtual

When: 1 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Job seekers should register at tinyurl.com/LLWVA2021j

TUESDAY, MARCH 16

TECHTALK: ABOVE THE SECURITY NOISE

Speaker Jim Mundy, Segra sales engineer manager.

Where: Virtual

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, MARCH 18

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Susan White, CEO of Susan Tinder White Consulting LLC. Topic: Fire Up! Parting Ways in a Positive Way.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-18-2021-meeting

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

CYBERSECURITY FORUM: PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR IT, OT AND IOT SECURITY CONTROLS

Virtual panel discussion that will focus on practical real world security controls of these IT/OT/IoT domains, and walk away with leads on tools, strategies and best practices you can employ to address each within your organization.

Where: Virtual

When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

30TH ANNUAL SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BUSINESS HALL OF FAME

Deborah Petrine, CEO/chair of Commonwealth Care-Roanoke, will be inducted into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Kevin Bloomfield, founder of Bloomfield Partners, will be honored as entrepreneur of the year. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s K-12 educational programs.

Where: Watch on YouTube Live

When: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: katherin@jaswva.org, 989-6392

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-25-2021-meeting-0

BIZDEV FORUM

Speaker Yogi Dev, author of “Practical Wisdom of Himalayan Meditation Bowls” and an inspirational teacher, will offer daily practices to manage stress in your life.

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

Karen compiles Names and Changes and the Sunday business calendar. She also compiles the Sunday calendar and planners for the community publications. In addition, she takes care of the administrative side of things in the newsroom.

