Upcoming events for the week of March 7, 2021

Where: Watch on YouTube Live

When: 5 to 6:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.

Where: Zoom

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-25-2021-meeting-0

BIZDEV FORUM

Speaker Yogi Dev, author of “Practical Wisdom of Himalayan Meditation Bowls” and an inspirational teacher, will offer daily practices to manage stress in your life.

Where: Virtual

When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

