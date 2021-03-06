Upcoming events for the week of March 7, 2021

MONDAY, MARCH 8
WOTECH FORUM
Topic: “Building a More Equal Future” — flipping the script on both hiring and getting hired.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
TUESDAY, MARCH 9
ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB
Susan Moore, integrative and functional medicine, will talk about reducing inflammation—building blocks for our diets.
Where: Virtual Zoom meeting
When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
VIRTUAL HIRING EVENT
Hosted by the Virginia Employment Commission.
Where: Virtual
When: 1 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Job seekers should register at tinyurl.com/LLWVA2021j
TUESDAY, MARCH 16
TECHTALK: ABOVE THE SECURITY NOISE
Speaker Jim Mundy, Segra sales engineer manager.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, MARCH 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Susan White, CEO of Susan Tinder White Consulting LLC. Topic: Fire Up! Parting Ways in a Positive Way.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-18-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, MARCH 23
CYBERSECURITY FORUM: PRACTICAL STRATEGIES FOR IT, OT AND IOT SECURITY CONTROLS
Virtual panel discussion that will focus on practical real world security controls of these IT/OT/IoT domains, and walk away with leads on tools, strategies and best practices you can employ to address each within your organization.
Where: Virtual
When: 3:30 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24
30TH ANNUAL SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA BUSINESS HALL OF FAME
Deborah Petrine, CEO/chair of Commonwealth Care-Roanoke, will be inducted into the Southwest Virginia Business Hall of Fame. Kevin Bloomfield, founder of Bloomfield Partners, will be honored as entrepreneur of the year. Proceeds benefit Junior Achievement of Southwest Virginia’s K-12 educational programs.
Where: Watch on YouTube Live
When: 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: katherin@jaswva.org, 989-6392
THURSDAY, MARCH 25
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Speaker Robin Weeks, founder of My Pivotal Point, a coaching and leadership training company. Topic: Family caregivers in the workplace: a look at their needs.
Where: Zoom
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-march-25-2021-meeting-0
BIZDEV FORUM
Speaker Yogi Dev, author of “Practical Wisdom of Himalayan Meditation Bowls” and an inspirational teacher, will offer daily practices to manage stress in your life.
Where: Virtual
When: 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
