Upcoming events for the week of May 15, 2022

Tuesday, May 17

37th Annual By Design Conference

There has never been greater innovation and ingenuity in the senior living industry than there is today post-pandemic, with new potential to expand services and further enhance the lives of older adults. This conference will provide ideas around repositioning, transformation and hyperinflation, to attracting the next generation of caregivers and creating meaningful places for older adults. Themed “Infinite Possibilities: Finding Longevity,” the conference will provide ideas to advance missions of service, guide innovation and consider all possibilities to fulfill current needs in the field of senior living. The event will feature 16 guest speakers, including keynote speaker Heath Slawner, an igniter with The Simon Sinek Team. Presented by SFCS, a national thought leader in the field of senior living design providing planning, architecture, interior design and engineering services.

Where: Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Note: a welcome reception is offered Monday, May 16, 5 to 6:45 p.m.)

Cost: $600

Contact: SFCS, 800-873-2788

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Manufacturing

Limited tickets remain! We’re pleased to welcome Dr. Victor Gray, executive director of the Virginia Manufacturers Association’s Manufacturing Skills Institute. Dr. Gray will be discussing recent regional trends in manufacturing with an eye toward the future. The Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Meet Your Future Spring Workshop

Register before 11 p.m. on May 16! Join the Project Management Institute Southwest Virginia Chapter for a day of professional development. We’ll provide coffee and donuts in the morning. Bring your own lunch, or stop by somewhere close. We will have free professional headshots (appointment required), discuss possible mentorship possibilities, discuss how projects become products, and explore some project management software.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, STEM Building

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $25 (students free)

Contact: Full schedule and registration at https://pmi-swva.org

Wednesday, May 18

American Business Women’s Association May Luncheon Meeting

Please RSVP by noon on May 16! Join us for our monthly luncheon, featuring our guest speaker Caitlyn Scaggs, who will share an uplifting message on how we can brag about our successes, without being boastful.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, Christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Protecting Your Small Business from Identity Theft

Identity theft is a serious threat to small business owners. Thieves may steal sensitive information and business owners must be alert and on guard at all times. It is important to take strong security measures to protect your business and your customer data. In this three-part series, Virginia SBDC cyber industry expert Quiana Gainey covers how to start protecting your business from cyber threats online. This third session in the series discusses what sort of data small businesses are responsible for and how they can secure their data.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org

Morning Jolt with WoTech

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these every third Wednesday of the month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgement; come as you are, liquids in the cup optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Thursday, May 19

TechNite 2022

The energy surrounding technology and innovation in the region is electric. TechNite 2022 will be a night to remember as we recognize the region’s best companies, innovators and projects that continue to put Virginia’s Region 2 on the global map. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a brief program, and an awards ceremony. Register online at https://rbtc.tech/events/.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $95 members, $110 nonmembers

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

Friday, May 20

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Showcase & Regional Apprenticeship Recognition

The perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community while networking with other chamber members and meeting new clients. The event will also include the Regional Apprenticeship Recognition, highlighting the many businesses and students participating in the program, in addition to recognizing Teacher of the Year! Register for a booth and get your team tickets to the Salem Red Sox game! Register online at https://s-rcchamber.org/.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org or 540-387-0267

COBI: Circle of Business Influence

Like-minded members of the greater Botetourt Chamber of Commerce (and invited guests) meet for the purpose of supporting business growth. You become educated through learning about business through various chamber programs. COBI meetings are held on the third Friday of the month.

Where: Top Dawgs Pub & Deli, 40 Summers Way, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Contact: Kathryn Bishop, 540-339-6882,

Monday, May 23

Blue Ridge Soils and Water Conservation District Board Meeting

The Blue Ridge Soil and Water Conservation District serves Franklin County, Henry County, Roanoke County and the City of Roanoke, coordinating the region’s natural resource interests by educating and providing technical assistance to the citizens within. The Board of Directors consists of 10 members who meet on the fourth Monday of each month in Rocky Mount. Meetings are open to the public. Learn more at https://brswcd.org/ .

Where: Ippy’s Restaurant, 1760 N. Main St., Rocky Mount

When: 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Renee Fulcher, rfulcher@brswcd.org 540-352-3322

Tuesday, May 24

Economic & Workforce Summit

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this new event in the chamber’s program of work. Join us to explore economic, business and workforce trends. Speakers will provide insights that will allow you to maximize your business’ growth and success in 2022 and beyond. The day will include multiple keynote speakers, breakout sessions, a continental breakfast, and a takeaway lunch. Presented by Virginia Western Community College. Register at https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College, Whitman Theatre

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 members, $80 future members

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

SBDC Government Contracting Series: Marketing to the Government

The federal government buys over $600 billion per year in goods and services; 23% of that is allocated for small business. This is a huge opportunity for small firms to grow their business and become part of the challenging world of government contracting. This presentation will help you prepare your firm to get noticed by government and prime buyers by developing a proper marketing plan and strategy. Speakers will be Lisa Wood, director, Virginia PTAC; and Ramain Gohar, business manager, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

Where: Online

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at Roanoke Regional SBDC – https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Wednesday, May 25

8th Annual GAUNTLET Graduation and Awards Ceremony

The 2022 GAUNTLET Business Program and Competition has been extremely fierce this year. The program attracted a record 153 entrepreneurs. Following 10 weeks of business training, customer discovery and working with mentors/industry experts from across the state, 80 entrepreneurs representing 66 businesses moved forward to compete for their piece of over $300,000 in cash and in-kind prizes. To meet the entrepreneurs in person, please come at 5:30 p.m. to the Entrepreneur Showcase featuring display tables of the competing businesses’ products and innovations. For more information about The GAUNTLET please visit www.TheAdvancementFoundation.org and https://www.facebook.com/TAFGauntlet.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington St., Vinton

When: 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/317650179237

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Thursday, May 26

Vinton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Tournament

Our annual golf tournament is always a lot of fun! Buffet lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Putting contest at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fee includes lunch, range balls prior to tournament, golf cart, beverage and snack cart and goodie bags. Prizes awarded to top three teams, plus closest to pin and longest drive. Door prizes, too! Mulligan Premier Packages available to every team. Sponsorships available as well. Call for information.

Where: Botetourt County Club

When: 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $75 per player or $300 per team

Contact: 540-343-1364

Tuesday, May 31

Application Deadline: Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2023

Don’t miss your chance to nominate leaders for Leadership Roanoke Valley’s Class of 2023. Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Roanoke Valley was established in 1983 to encourage community leadership in the region. LRV is a selective program accepting a limited number of participants each year through an application process. Participants are nominated by their employers or associates. The application, which your nominee completes, is due May 31. This deadline is FIRM. If you wait too long to nominate a promising applicant, they will have to rush to complete the application. Go to the website to get started.

When: Before May 31

Cost: Free

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Wednesday, June 1

Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board of Trustees Meeting

The Board of Trustees of the Roanoke Higher Education Authority will hold a meeting in Room 212 at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. This meeting is open to the public.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kay Dunkley at kay.dunkley@education.edu

Thursday, June 2

MC Chamber Annual Bocce Ball Tournament

Join your Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce at the annual MCCC Foundation Bocce Ball Tournament for great food, fun and networking! Please register at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: Montgomery County Moose Lodge 1470, 115 Farmview Road NW, Christiansburg

When: 2 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: 540-382-3020

Roanoke Higher Education Center Open House

Come learn about the more than 200 degree, licensure and certificate programs currently being offered at the Roanoke Higher Education Center. Speak with representatives from our member institutions and discuss program details. Find out more about tuition, admission requirements, program length and more! Free and open to the public. Please register to attend.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-767-6010

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event.