Upcoming events for the week of May 16, 2021
Upcoming events for the week of May 16, 2021

TUESDAY, MAY 18

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide an update on wage and hour law including issues related to employee classification, overtime compensation and teleworking.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

WEDNESDAY, MAY 19

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, MAY 20

VINTON CHAMBER 21ST ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville

When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start

Cost: $75 per player, $300 per team

Contact: info@vintonchamber.com, www.vintonchamber.com

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Stephanie Davis, a collegiate assistant professor at Virginia Tech and the program director for the graduate certificate in local government management, will talk about performance management for HR professionals.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-may-2021-meeting

COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, will provide an update on current trends and vaccine distribution.

Where: Virtually on Zoom

When: 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free Roanoke Regional Chamber members

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org for required registration

ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION

Verletta White, superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, will discuss school system programs and her experiences from her first year in the job.

Where: Zoom

When: 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Suzanne Moore, 330-5720

TUESDAY, MAY 25

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PETE ORR MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception, silent auction and awards ceremony

Cost: $200 individual golfers (teams sold out)

Contact: www.jaswva.org

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide key takeaways from the 2021 General Assembly and updates on employment law initiatives, new workplace legislation and rules from the Biden administration.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,

MAY 26-27

RUNNING EFFECTIVE MEETINGS FOR SOLVING DIFFICULT PROBLEMS

John Dyer, author, coach and trainer, will talk about raising the effectiveness level of meetings and solving difficult problems in the process.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $119

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/vteffectivemeetings

THURSDAY, MAY 27

AGILE CREATIVITY

Speaker Greg Kihlström, author, speaker and entrepreneur, will discuss how to use process to be more successful with creative projects.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/agile-creativity

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE SERIES

Presented by 5Points Creative, this new series will bring together community leaders for updates on topics relevant to the current business climate.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in June

Cost: $225 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $300 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Mark Husband, director of career and technical education for Montgomery County Public Schools, and Mark Rowh, vice president for workforce development and external relations, for a discussion on STEM education.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER SUMMER OPEN HOUSE

Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.education.edu/openhouse to register

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

