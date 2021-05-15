Upcoming events for the week of May 16, 2021

TUESDAY, MAY 18
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide an update on wage and hour law including issues related to employee classification, overtime compensation and teleworking.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH
Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.
Where: Virtual
When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, MAY 20
VINTON CHAMBER 21ST ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville
When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start
Cost: $75 per player, $300 per team
Contact: info@vintonchamber.com, www.vintonchamber.com
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Stephanie Davis, a collegiate assistant professor at Virginia Tech and the program director for the graduate certificate in local government management, will talk about performance management for HR professionals.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-may-2021-meeting
COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, health director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, will provide an update on current trends and vaccine distribution.
Where: Virtually on Zoom
When: 9 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free Roanoke Regional Chamber members
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org for required registration
ROANOKE CITY RETIRED EDUCATORS ASSOCIATION
Verletta White, superintendent of Roanoke City Public Schools, will discuss school system programs and her experiences from her first year in the job.
Where: Zoom
When: 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Suzanne Moore, 330-5720
TUESDAY, MAY 25
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PETE ORR MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception, silent auction and awards ceremony
Cost: $200 individual golfers (teams sold out)
Contact: www.jaswva.org
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide key takeaways from the 2021 General Assembly and updates on employment law initiatives, new workplace legislation and rules from the Biden administration.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,
MAY 26-27
RUNNING EFFECTIVE MEETINGS FOR SOLVING DIFFICULT PROBLEMS
John Dyer, author, coach and trainer, will talk about raising the effectiveness level of meetings and solving difficult problems in the process.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $119
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/vteffectivemeetings
THURSDAY, MAY 27
AGILE CREATIVITY
Speaker Greg Kihlström, author, speaker and entrepreneur, will discuss how to use process to be more successful with creative projects.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/agile-creativity
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE SERIES
Presented by 5Points Creative, this new series will bring together community leaders for updates on topics relevant to the current business climate.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in June
Cost: $225 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $300 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Mark Husband, director of career and technical education for Montgomery County Public Schools, and Mark Rowh, vice president for workforce development and external relations, for a discussion on STEM education.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER SUMMER OPEN HOUSE
Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: www.education.edu/openhouse to register
