Upcoming events for the week of May 2, 2021
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5

HELP WANTED: A JOB FAIR

Presented by the City of Salem Workforce Development Council, featuring local businesses looking for new employees, resume workshops and interview tips.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 375-3007

THURSDAY, MAY 6

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, for a virtual discussion about the pandemic.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

TUESDAY, MAY 11

THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: HOW TO ENGAGE A REMOTE WORKFORCE

“To Telework or Not to Telework — or Some Hybrid! That is the Question.” A panel of business leaders and HR specialists will discuss flexible work options and remote workforce challenges and benefits.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide an update on current trends that relate to EEOC charges, employment litigation and compliance issues.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

THURSDAY-FRIDAY,

MAY 13-14

OSHA 10-HOUR WORKSHOP FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY

This course is designed to teach entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, 8:30 to 4 p.m. May 14

Cost: $279

Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtrcosha

THURSDAY, MAY 18

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide an update on wage and hour law including issues related to employee classification, overtime compensation, teleworking and other aspects of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

THURSDAY, MAY 20

VINTON CHAMBER 21ST ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville

When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start

Cost: $75 per player, $300 per team

Contact: info@vintonchamber.com, www.vintonchamber.com

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Stephanie Davis, a collegiate assistant professor at Virginia Tech and the program director for the graduate certificate in local government management, will talk about performance management for HR professionals.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-may-2021-meeting

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

Tags

