Upcoming events for the week of May 2, 2021

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5
HELP WANTED: A JOB FAIR
Presented by the City of Salem Workforce Development Council, featuring local businesses looking for new employees, resume workshops and interview tips.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-3007
THURSDAY, MAY 6
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Dr. Noelle Bissell, director of the New River Health District, for a virtual discussion about the pandemic.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
TUESDAY, MAY 11
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: HOW TO ENGAGE A REMOTE WORKFORCE
“To Telework or Not to Telework — or Some Hybrid! That is the Question.” A panel of business leaders and HR specialists will discuss flexible work options and remote workforce challenges and benefits.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide an update on current trends that relate to EEOC charges, employment litigation and compliance issues.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register
THURSDAY-FRIDAY,
MAY 13-14
OSHA 10-HOUR WORKSHOP FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY
This course is designed to teach entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, 8:30 to 4 p.m. May 14
Cost: $279
Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtrcosha
THURSDAY, MAY 18
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide an update on wage and hour law including issues related to employee classification, overtime compensation, teleworking and other aspects of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register
THURSDAY, MAY 20
VINTON CHAMBER 21ST ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville
When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start
Cost: $75 per player, $300 per team
Contact: info@vintonchamber.com, www.vintonchamber.com
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Stephanie Davis, a collegiate assistant professor at Virginia Tech and the program director for the graduate certificate in local government management, will talk about performance management for HR professionals.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-may-2021-meeting
