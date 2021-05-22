Upcoming events for the week of May 23, 2021

TUESDAY, MAY 25
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PETE ORR MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception, silent auction and awards ceremony
Cost: $200 individual golfers (teams sold out)
Contact: www.jaswva.org
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide key takeaways from the 2021 General Assembly and updates on employment law initiatives, new workplace legislation and rules from the Biden administration.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,
MAY 26-27
RUNNING EFFECTIVE MEETINGS FOR SOLVING DIFFICULT PROBLEMS
John Dyer, author, coach and trainer, will talk about raising the effectiveness level of meetings and solving difficult problems in the process.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $119
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/vteffectivemeetings
THURSDAY, MAY 27
AGILE CREATIVITY
Greg Kihlström, author, speaker and entrepreneur, will discuss how to use process to be more successful with creative projects.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/agile-creativity
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE SERIES
Presented by 5Points Creative, this new series will bring together community leaders for updates on topics relevant to the current business climate of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Includes breakfast.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in June
Cost: $225 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $300 nonmembers (only series tickets available)
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY
Where: Virtual meeting
When: 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Kay Dunkley at kay.dunkley@education.edu
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Mark Husband and Mark Rowh with Montgomery County Public Schools for a discussion on STEM education.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER SUMMER OPEN HOUSE
Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: www.education.edu/openhouse to register
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP
Meet new executive director Khari Ryder.
Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
EMERGING SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND HOW TO LEVERAGE THEM
Speaker Karen Freberg, associate professor in strategic communications at the University of Louisville.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.