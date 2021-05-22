 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of May 23, 2021
TUESDAY, MAY 25

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PETE ORR MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception, silent auction and awards ceremony

Cost: $200 individual golfers (teams sold out)

Contact: www.jaswva.org

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide key takeaways from the 2021 General Assembly and updates on employment law initiatives, new workplace legislation and rules from the Biden administration.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,

MAY 26-27

RUNNING EFFECTIVE MEETINGS FOR SOLVING DIFFICULT PROBLEMS

John Dyer, author, coach and trainer, will talk about raising the effectiveness level of meetings and solving difficult problems in the process.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $119

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/vteffectivemeetings

THURSDAY, MAY 27

AGILE CREATIVITY

Greg Kihlström, author, speaker and entrepreneur, will discuss how to use process to be more successful with creative projects.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/agile-creativity

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE SERIES

Presented by 5Points Creative, this new series will bring together community leaders for updates on topics relevant to the current business climate of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Includes breakfast.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in June

Cost: $225 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $300 nonmembers (only series tickets available)

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY

Where: Virtual meeting

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kay Dunkley at kay.dunkley@education.edu

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Mark Husband and Mark Rowh with Montgomery County Public Schools for a discussion on STEM education.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER SUMMER OPEN HOUSE

Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.education.edu/openhouse to register

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP

Meet new executive director Khari Ryder.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

EMERGING SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND HOW TO LEVERAGE THEM

Speaker Karen Freberg, associate professor in strategic communications at the University of Louisville.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

