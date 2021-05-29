 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of May 30, 2021
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE SERIES

Presented by 5Points Creative, this new series will bring together community leaders for updates on topics relevant to the current business climate of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Includes breakfast.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in June

Cost: $225 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $300 nonmembers (only series tickets available)

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

EGGS & ISSUES

Join Mark Husband and Mark Rowh with Montgomery County Public Schools for a discussion on STEM education.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration

ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER SUMMER OPEN HOUSE

Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free admission and parking

Contact: www.education.edu/openhouse to register

TUESDAY, JUNE 8

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP

Meet new executive director Khari Ryder.

Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle, Fincastle

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com

THURSDAY, JUNE 10

EMERGING SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND HOW TO LEVERAGE THEM

Speaker Karen Freberg, associate professor in strategic communications at the University of Louisville.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 12

MEDICARE EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP

Presented by Lynn Atkinson, a licensed independent agent. Discuss when to enroll in Medicare, your plan options, eligibility and the four main parts of Medicare.

Where: Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton Ave. S.W., Roanoke

When: 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Lynn Atkinson for required RSVP, 685-3817

TUESDAY, JUNE 15

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: THE BENEFITS OF YOGA

Abby Reed, a yoga instructor with Hustle Haven, will join us for lunch and a discussion about yoga’s mental and physical benefits.

Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Clay Eure, director of client success for Eure Consulting, will speak on the topic of “Deeper than DISC.”

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-june-2021-meeting

