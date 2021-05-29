Upcoming events for the week of May 30, 2021

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2
VIRGINIA’S BLUE RIDGE SERIES
Presented by 5Points Creative, this new series will bring together community leaders for updates on topics relevant to the current business climate of Virginia’s Blue Ridge. Includes breakfast.
Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Wednesdays in June
Cost: $225 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $300 nonmembers (only series tickets available)
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
EGGS & ISSUES
Join Mark Husband and Mark Rowh with Montgomery County Public Schools for a discussion on STEM education.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or programs@montgomerycc.org for required registration
ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION CENTER SUMMER OPEN HOUSE
Learn about the degree, certificate and licensure programs offered.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 4 to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free admission and parking
Contact: www.education.edu/openhouse to register
TUESDAY, JUNE 8
BUSINESS SMART START
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
ANNUAL MEETING OF THE MEMBERSHIP
Meet new executive director Khari Ryder.
Where: The Preserve at Crooked Run, 1356 Camp Fincastle, Fincastle
When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com
THURSDAY, JUNE 10
EMERGING SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS AND HOW TO LEVERAGE THEM
Speaker Karen Freberg, associate professor in strategic communications at the University of Louisville.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
SATURDAY, JUNE 12
MEDICARE EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOP
Presented by Lynn Atkinson, a licensed independent agent. Discuss when to enroll in Medicare, your plan options, eligibility and the four main parts of Medicare.
Where: Brambleton Center, 3738 Brambleton Ave. S.W., Roanoke
When: 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Lynn Atkinson for required RSVP, 685-3817
TUESDAY, JUNE 15
WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER: THE BENEFITS OF YOGA
Abby Reed, a yoga instructor with Hustle Haven, will join us for lunch and a discussion about yoga’s mental and physical benefits.
Where: Hotel Roanoke, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $55 nonmembers
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
THURSDAY, JUNE 17
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Clay Eure, director of client success for Eure Consulting, will speak on the topic of “Deeper than DISC.”
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-june-2021-meeting
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.