Upcoming events for the week of May 8, 2022

Tuesday, May 10

Optimal Operations Series: Standard Operating Procedures

Who does what, when, and how in your business? Join us to learn best practices for developing standard operating procedures so that your business can run, even when you're not! Our speaker will be Amanda Forrester, Regional Director, Roanoke Regional Small Business Development Center.

Where: Online

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

LeadHERship : Mentorship Program Development

Registration required! The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Western College of Career and Corporate Training have developed a 10-month Women's LeadHERship Series for women across all industries. The series emphasizes the unique gifts and strengths of women and provides tools for empowerment and success. The series launched in March and runs through December with a new topic each month. Lunch is provided. Register on the website: https://s-rcchamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Natural Science Center

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 chamber members, $45 nonmembers

Contact: 540-387-0267

Wednesday, May 11

Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn

The Anatomy of a Recession program provides practical, actionable insight on the U.S. economy and critical market trends. ClearBridge Investments, a specialist investment manager of Frankly Templeton, has offered the program since 2016. Discussion topics may include: the state of the U.S. economy; our market outlook; and timely topics such as inflation, volatility and market leadership. Brought to you by The Conner Group. This event is open to the public.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Washington Ave., Vinton

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Angie Chewning, angie@vintonchamber.com

Thursday, May 12

Financial Wellness Webinar: Social Security

Join the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for a financial wellness webinar with Edward Jones. John Cinella with MFS will also be joining. The topic is Social Security: Your Questions Answered. Register at the website: bedfordareachamber.com.

Where: Online

When: 10 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Wende Henley, wende@baccva.org

Thrive Leadership: The 10 Non-Negotiable Equities Every Leader Needs to Thrive in Their Career

Can you honestly say you’re thriving as a leader? Are you making a meaningful impact in your role with the compensation, autonomy, trust and safety you need to do your best work every day? Like most leaders, you may find it challenging to give your team the attention, support and advancement opportunities they are asking for, especially if you’re not experiencing these things yourself. While most leaders are struggling to advance equity as part of DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) initiatives to create better companies for their teams, they’re learning the hard way that they can’t provide equity if they don’t have it themselves. Speaker: Kemy Joseph. Co-Hosted with Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

Where: Online

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at Roanoke Regional SBDC – https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Mobile Vending: Tips, Tricks, and Best Practices

Do you own a small business and are exploring ways to build awareness of your products, engage with potential customers, testing or launching a new product, or expanding? If you said yes, you might consider being a vendor at an event, market, show, convention, etc. (if you haven't already). Becoming a mobile vendor can provide opportunities to grow and expand your business. Speakers will be Heather Jackson, Gussied Ups; Candace Monaghan, Beaver Dam Farm Sunflower Festival; and Callie Altman, North Mountain Candle Company. A confirmation email with the Zoom login information will be sent after registration.

Where: Online

When: 9 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Tuesday, May 17

Virginia’s Blue Ridge Series: The State of Manufacturing

Limited tickets remain! We're pleased to welcome Dr. Victor Gray, executive director of the Virginia Manufacturers Association's Manufacturing Skills Institute. Dr. Gray will be discussing recent regional trends in manufacturing with an eye toward the future. The Virginia's Blue Ridge Series is geared toward business owners, C-suite executives and junior to senior-level management professionals, but ALL are welcome! Purchase tickets in advance at the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce website: https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Vinton War Memorial, 814 E. Wahsington St., Vinton

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.

Cost: $50 members, $100 future members (includes breakfast)

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Meet Your Future Spring Workshop

Register before 11 p.m. on May 16! Join the Project Management Institute Southwest Virginia Chapter for a day of professional development. We'll provide coffee and donuts in the morning. Bring your own lunch, or stop by somewhere close. We will have free professional headshots (appointment required), discuss possible mentorship possibilities, discuss how projects become products, and explore some project management software.

Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $25 (students free)

Contact: Full schedule and registration at https://pmi-swva.org

Wednesday, May 18

American Business Women's Association May Luncheon Meeting

Please RSVP by noon on May 16! Join us for our monthly luncheon, featuring our guest speaker Caitlyn Scaggs, who will share an uplifting message on how we can brag about our successes, without being boastful.

Where: Holiday Inn Christiansburg-Blacksburg, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: Terri Welch, Christiansburg@wineanddesign.com

Leadership in Changing Times: A Conference for All & Best Places to Work Luncheon

Register by May 13! Designed for leaders and emerging leaders representing companies of all sizes in our community, the focus is to improve our company cultures to meet the demands of our customers and balance the needs of our talent pool. Additionally, our Best Places to Work program recognizes organizations that are changing and embracing new employment and leadership practices. Our speaker for 2022 is Jay Caughron, Ph.D., professor of organizational psychology for Radford University, and founder and CEO of Allied Consulting Network. Register at https://www.montgomerycc.org.

Where: The Inn at Virginia Tech and Skelton Conference Center, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

When: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Member rate not available; $99 nonmembers

Contact: 540-382-3020

Protecting Your Small Business from Identity Theft

Identity theft is a serious threat to small business owners. Thieves may steal sensitive information and business owners must be alert and on guard at all times. It is important to take strong security measures to protect your business and your customer data. In this three-part series, Virginia SBDC cyber industry expert Quiana Gainey covers how to start protecting your business from cyber threats online. This third session in the series discusses what sort of data small businesses are responsible for and how they can secure their data.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://clients.virginiasbdc.org

WoTech Forum: Morning Jolt with WoTech

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk. We’re hosting these every third Wednesday of the month to help us make connections and have casual conversations covering various topics about jobs, mentor requests and everything in between. There is no judgement; come as you are, liquids in the cup optional, jump in when you can. Morning Jolt is being held online until further notice. Register once to get the Zoom link. Sponsored by Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council.

Where: Via Zoom

When: 8 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Not specified

Contact: Register at https://rbtc.tech/events/

Thursday, May 19

TechNite 2022

The energy surrounding technology and innovation in the region is electric. TechNite 2022 will be a night to remember as we recognize the region’s best companies, innovators and projects that continue to put Virginia’s Region 2 on the global map. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, a brief program and an awards ceremony. Register online at https://rbtc.tech/events/.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Cost: $95 members, $110 nonmembers

Contact: RBTC, 540-443-9232

Friday, May 20

Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Showcase & Regional Apprenticeship Recognition

The perfect opportunity to showcase what your business offers other businesses and the community while networking with other chamber members and meeting new clients. The event will also include the regional apprenticeship recognition, highlighting the many businesses and students participating in the program, in addition to recognizing Teacher of the Year! Register for a booth and get your team tickets to the Salem Red Sox game! Register online at https://s-rcchamber.org/.

Where: Salem Red Sox Stadium

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Contact: Beth Bell, director@s-rcchamber.org or 540-387-0267

COBI: Circle of Business Influence

Like-minded members of the greater Botetourt Chamber of Commerce (and invited guests) meet for the purpose of supporting business growth. You become educated through learning about business through various chamber programs. COBI meetings are held on the third Friday of the month.

Where: Top Dawgs Pub & Deli, 40 Summers Way, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Contact: Kathryn Bishop, 540-339-6882,

Tuesday, May 24

Economic & Workforce Summit

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce this new event in the chamber's program of work. Join us to explore economic, business and workforce trends. Speakers will provide insights that will allow you to maximize your business' growth and success in 2022 and beyond. The day will include multiple keynote speakers, breakout sessions, a continental breakfast and a takeaway lunch. Presented by Virginia Western Community College. Register at https://roanokechamber.org.

Where: Virginia Western Community College Whitman Theatre

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $40 members, $80 future members

Contact: Eric Sichau, esichau@roanokechamber.org

Government Contracting Series: Marketing to the Government

The federal government buys over $600 billion per year in goods and services; 23% of that is allocated for small business. This is a huge opportunity for small firms to grow their business and become part of the challenging world of government contracting. This presentation will help you prepare your firm to get noticed by government and prime buyers by developing a proper marketing plan and strategy. Speakers will be Lisa Wood, director, Virginia PTAC, and Ramain Gohar, business manager, Virginia Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

Where: Online

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at Roanoke Regional SBDC – https://www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

Thursday, May 26

Vinton Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Golf Tournament

Our annual golf tournament is always a lot of fun! Buffet lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Putting contest at 11:30 a.m. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration fee includes lunch, range balls prior to tournament, golf cart, beverage and snack cart and goodie bags. Prizes awarded to top three teams, plus closest to pin and longest drive. Door prizes, too! Mulligan Premier Packages available to every team. Sponsorships available as well. Call for information.

Where: Botetourt County Club

When: 11:30 a.m.

Cost: $75 per player or $300 per team

Contact: 540-343-1364

