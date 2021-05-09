Upcoming events for the week of May 9, 2021

TUESDAY, MAY 11
THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: HOW TO ENGAGE A REMOTE WORKFORCE
“To Telework or Not to Telework — or Some Hybrid! That is the Question.” A panel of business leaders and HR specialists will discuss flexible work options and remote workforce challenges and benefits.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide an update on current trends that relate to EEOC charges, employment litigation and compliance issues.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB
Jane Missel, vice president of Newcomers, will speak on the topic of Movie Trivia.
Where: Virtual Zoom meeting
When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link
THURSDAY-FRIDAY,
MAY 13-14
OSHA 10-HOUR WORKSHOP FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY
This course is designed to teach entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, 8:30 to 4 p.m. May 14
Cost: $279
Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtrcosha
SATURDAY, MAY 15
GOODWILL COMMUNITY CAREER AND RESOURCE FAIR
Meet multiple employers and learn about community resources. Family-friendly activities hosted by Shiloh Baptist Church Men’s Ministry and Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.
Where: Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., Roanoke
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: 581-0620
TUESDAY, MAY 18
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide an update on wage and hour law including issues related to employee classification, overtime compensation, teleworking and other aspects of the Fair Labor Standards Act.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
THURSDAY, MAY 20
VINTON CHAMBER 21ST ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville
When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start
Cost: $75 per player, $300 per team
Contact: info@vintonchamber.com, www.vintonchamber.com
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Stephanie Davis, a collegiate assistant professor at Virginia Tech and the program director for the graduate certificate in local government management, will talk about performance management for HR professionals.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-may-2021-meeting
TUESDAY, MAY 25
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PETE ORR MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT
Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception, silent auction and awards ceremony
Cost: $200 individual golfers (teams sold out)
Contact: www.jaswva.org
GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR
This seminar will provide key takeaways for business leaders from the 2021 General Assembly and will also provide updates and recommendations on employment law initiatives and anticipated new workplace legislation and rules from the Biden administration.
Where: Online
When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.
Cost: Free
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia. Each session will promote connections, engagement and empowerment of women who feel a desire to impact their community, region, state, nation and world.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,
MAY 26-27
RUNNING EFFECTIVE MEETINGS FOR SOLVING DIFFICULT PROBLEMS
John Dyer, author, coach and trainer, will lead this workshop to help you raise the effectiveness level of the meetings you lead and solve difficult problems in the process.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: $119
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/vteffectivemeetings
THURSDAY, MAY 27
AGILE CREATIVITY
Speaker Greg Kihlström, bestselling author, speaker and entrepreneur, will discuss how to use process to be more successful with creative projects.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/agile-creativity
