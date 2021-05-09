 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of May 9, 2021
UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS: THE NEXT 21 DAYS

UPCOMING BUSINESS EVENTS: THE NEXT 21 DAYS

TUESDAY, MAY 11

THE END OF THE BEGINNING SERIES: HOW TO ENGAGE A REMOTE WORKFORCE

“To Telework or Not to Telework — or Some Hybrid! That is the Question.” A panel of business leaders and HR specialists will discuss flexible work options and remote workforce challenges and benefits.

Where: Zoom

When: 8 to 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com to register

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide an update on current trends that relate to EEOC charges, employment litigation and compliance issues.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

ROANOKE VALLEY NEWCOMERS CLUB

Jane Missel, vice president of Newcomers, will speak on the topic of Movie Trivia.

Where: Virtual Zoom meeting

When: 9:45 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: roanewcomer.info@gmail.com to request a Zoom meeting link

THURSDAY-FRIDAY,

MAY 13-14

OSHA 10-HOUR WORKSHOP FOR GENERAL INDUSTRY

This course is designed to teach entry-level general industry workers information about their rights, employer responsibilities and how to file a complaint, as well as how to identify, abate, avoid and prevent job-related hazards on a job site.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 1 to 5 p.m. May 13, 8:30 to 4 p.m. May 14

Cost: $279

Contact: Registration and information: http://bit.ly/vtrcosha

SATURDAY, MAY 15

GOODWILL COMMUNITY CAREER AND RESOURCE FAIR

Meet multiple employers and learn about community resources. Family-friendly activities hosted by Shiloh Baptist Church Men’s Ministry and Kiwanis Club of Roanoke.

Where: Goodwill Roanoke Jobs Campus, 2502 Melrose Ave. N.W., Roanoke

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: 581-0620

TUESDAY, MAY 18

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide an update on wage and hour law including issues related to employee classification, overtime compensation, teleworking and other aspects of the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

THURSDAY, MAY 20

VINTON CHAMBER 21ST ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Where: Botetourt Golf & Swim Club, 2414 Country Club Road, Troutville

When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start

Cost: $75 per player, $300 per team

Contact: info@vintonchamber.com, www.vintonchamber.com

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Stephanie Davis, a collegiate assistant professor at Virginia Tech and the program director for the graduate certificate in local government management, will talk about performance management for HR professionals.

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-may-2021-meeting

TUESDAY, MAY 25

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT PETE ORR MEMORIAL GOLF TOURNAMENT

Where: Roanoke Country Club, 3360 Country Club Drive N.W., Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. lunch, 1 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception, silent auction and awards ceremony

Cost: $200 individual golfers (teams sold out)

Contact: www.jaswva.org

GENTRY LOCKE EMPLOYMENT WEBINAR

This seminar will provide key takeaways for business leaders from the 2021 General Assembly and will also provide updates and recommendations on employment law initiatives and anticipated new workplace legislation and rules from the Biden administration.

Where: Online

When: Noon to 1:15 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.gentrylocke.com/joinus to register

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: HOSPITALITY AND TOURISM

Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia. Each session will promote connections, engagement and empowerment of women who feel a desire to impact their community, region, state, nation and world.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY,

MAY 26-27

RUNNING EFFECTIVE MEETINGS FOR SOLVING DIFFICULT PROBLEMS

John Dyer, author, coach and trainer, will lead this workshop to help you raise the effectiveness level of the meetings you lead and solve difficult problems in the process.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: $119

Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/vteffectivemeetings

THURSDAY, MAY 27

AGILE CREATIVITY

Speaker Greg Kihlström, bestselling author, speaker and entrepreneur, will discuss how to use process to be more successful with creative projects.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/agile-creativity

