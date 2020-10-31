Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, P.O. Box 2491, Roanoke VA 24010, emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com or faxed to 981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 981-3340.