Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 1, 2020

WEDNESDAYNOVEMBER4
DON’T STAND SO CLOSE TO ME — THE BULL GETS THE VIRUS
This presentation will address the three main concerns surrounding COVID-19: health and safety, monetary policy and fiscal policy. Presented by Steven Chiavarone, vice president, portfolio manager, Federated Hermes. Sponsored by The Myrias Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services LLC.
Where: Virtual meeting
When: 7 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Contact Sheryl Crawford, Sheryl.E.Crawford@ampf.com or 769-0052, for details and registration
THURSDAYNOVEMBER5
EGGS & ISSUES
Legislative update with state representatives.
Where: Zoom
When: 8 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $10 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org or marketing@montgomerycc.org for required registration
THE DESIGNER’S GUIDE TO ANIMATION
Take your creative marketing game to the next level with animations that you can create with the tools you already use. Hosted by Jamal Millner of M3:Grafix in Roanoke.
Where: Virtual
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free to stream live event; additional materials (four bonus videos) are free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/animation-designers
THURSDAYNOVEMBER12
NETWORKING LUNCH: PREPARING YOUR OWN 30-SECOND COMMERCIAL
Interactive class with Grant Holmes, executive director of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce. Bring your own name tag.
Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH CONGRESSMAN BEN CLINE
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.
Where: Zoom
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, P.O. Box 2491, Roanoke VA 24010, emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com or faxed to 981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 981-3340.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.