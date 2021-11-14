Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 14, 2021

MON.-THURS., NOV. 15-18
OSHA 521
This course covers industrial hygiene practices and related OSHA regulations and procedures.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $45 members, $50 nonmembers
BUSINESS BREAKFAST SERIES: CREATIVE WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS
The objective of this event is to provide area employers with information, data and creative ideas for filling your workforce and talent needs.
Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $25 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: THE ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
WOTECH FORUM: LUNCH & LEARN
Join us as we discuss ways to remain high performing and resilient at work during the busiest time of the year.
Where: Power School, 110 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 members, $12 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Featuring a presentation to the Women’s Resource Center of items collected from our annual Coats for Kids drive.
Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $14.25
Contact: RSVP to christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by noon on Monday
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Kimball Payne III, retired city manager of Lynchburg, walks us through a review of one approach to strategic planning in the public sector.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-november-2021-meeting
EGGS & ISSUES
Legislative update that will include several of our representatives in the Virginia House and Senate as we discuss the Montgomery County Chamber’s 2022 legislative agenda and other items important to our local business community.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Monday
INSPIRATION AND IMAGINATION IN VISUAL STORYTELLING
Cade Martin, award-winning photographer, will present a mix of stunning visuals and the stories that went into their creation.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/inspiration-and-imagination-in-visual-storytelling
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1
30TH ANNUAL LEGISLATIVE MEETING AND BREAKFAST
Our region’s General Assembly delegation will share their thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape, as well as the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session.
Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org by Nov. 24
BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY
Individuals who wish to attend are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 12:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Kay Dunkley at kay.dunkley@education.edu
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?
Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.