Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 15, 2020

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
GETTING THE MOST FROM LINKEDIN
Larry Brantley, president of the national executive search firm Chaloner, will share the tools that he uses daily to target clients and talent. Whether you are a recent graduate entering the job market or a seasoned CEO, there are takeaways here for everyone. Includes a live demo and Q&A session.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/linkedin-help
