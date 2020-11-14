 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 15, 2020
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

GETTING THE MOST FROM LINKEDIN

Larry Brantley, president of the national executive search firm Chaloner, will share the tools that he uses daily to target clients and talent. Whether you are a recent graduate entering the job market or a seasoned CEO, there are takeaways here for everyone. Includes a live demo and Q&A session.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/linkedin-help

 

