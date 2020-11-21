Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

GETTING THE MOST FROM LINKEDIN

Larry Brantley, president of the national executive search firm Chaloner, will share the tools that he uses daily to target clients and talent. Whether you are a recent graduate entering the job market or a seasoned CEO, there are takeaways here for everyone. Includes a live demo and Q&A session.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/linkedin-help

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

CRISIS PR IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND SOCIAL UNREST

Speaker Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, P.O. Box 2491, Roanoke VA 24010, emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com or faxed to 981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 981-3340.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.