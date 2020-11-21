Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 22, 2020

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1
BUSINESS SMART START 2020
An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.
Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class
When: 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
FROM PIVOT TO PLACEMENT
A workshop on career transitioning, skills training and job placement. Presented by Roanoke County Economic Development. Presenters: Deb Squire, “Directions” Career/Life Transitions; Toni McLawhorn, Virginia Career Works—Blue Ridge; and Sandy Workman, Virginia Western Community College School of Career and Corporate Training.
Where: Zoom
When: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/from-pivot-to-placement-registration-127907804687?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
GETTING THE MOST FROM LINKEDIN
Larry Brantley, president of the national executive search firm Chaloner, will share the tools that he uses daily to target clients and talent. Whether you are a recent graduate entering the job market or a seasoned CEO, there are takeaways here for everyone. Includes a live demo and Q&A session.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: Noon to 1 p.m.
Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/linkedin-help
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
CRISIS PR IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND SOCIAL UNREST
Speaker Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan.
Where: Webinar
When: Noon
Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org
WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED? Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, P.O. Box 2491, Roanoke VA 24010, emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com or faxed to 981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 981-3340.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.