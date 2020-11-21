 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 22, 2020
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BUSINESS SMART START 2020

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Webinar instructions will be sent before the class

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

FROM PIVOT TO PLACEMENT

A workshop on career transitioning, skills training and job placement. Presented by Roanoke County Economic Development. Presenters: Deb Squire, “Directions” Career/Life Transitions; Toni McLawhorn, Virginia Career Works—Blue Ridge; and Sandy Workman, Virginia Western Community College School of Career and Corporate Training.

Where: Zoom

When: 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/from-pivot-to-placement-registration-127907804687?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

GETTING THE MOST FROM LINKEDIN

Larry Brantley, president of the national executive search firm Chaloner, will share the tools that he uses daily to target clients and talent. Whether you are a recent graduate entering the job market or a seasoned CEO, there are takeaways here for everyone. Includes a live demo and Q&A session.

Where: Virtually via Zoom

When: Noon to 1 p.m.

Cost: Free for American Advertising Federation Roanoke members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at https://aafroanoke.org/event/linkedin-help

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

CRISIS PR IN THE AGE OF SOCIAL MEDIA AND SOCIAL UNREST

Speaker Evan Nierman, founder and CEO of Red Banyan.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA and PRSSA members, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

