Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 28, 2021
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1

30TH ANNUAL LEGISLATIVE MEETING AND BREAKFAST

Our region’s General Assembly delegation will share thoughts on the changing regulatory landscape, as well as the upcoming Virginia General Assembly session.

Where: Salem Civic Center, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem

When: 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org by Wednesday

BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE ROANOKE HIGHER EDUCATION AUTHORITY

Individuals who wish to attend are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 12:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Kay Dunkley at kay.dunkley@education.edu

MONDAY-THURSDAY,

DEC. 6-9

OSHA 510

This course covers OSHA standards, policies and procedures in the construction industry.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $845

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 8

CYBERSECURITY FORUM: ZERO TRUST NETWORKS 101

Given the rapid move toward an increasingly remote and mobile workforce, what are the implications for CISO’s and cyber security professionals to protect company data, resources and ultimately their business?

Where: Gill Memorial Building, 709 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10 Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council members, $15 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

THURSDAY, DEC. 9

WOMEN OF THE CHAMBER CONNECTHER CONFERENCE

An opportunity for women of the chamber to connect directly with other influential women across Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Where: Brandon Oaks, 3837 Brandon Ave. SW, Roanoke

When: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: $85 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $100 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.roanokechamber.org

LEADERSHIP AND CAREER MAPPING

Speaker Kathy Baske Young with Blue Ridge Resources LLC.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.org

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

