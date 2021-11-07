Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 7, 2021

TUESDAY, NOV. 9
BIZ ED PRESENTATION
Topic is Intelligence Alone is Not Enough: The Need for EQ and DQ in a Post-pandemic Business World. Guest speakers Scott Crawford and Frank Felker will explore the importance of Emotional Quotient and Digital Quotient in business today.
Where: Virginia Western Community College STEM Building, 3094 Colonial Ave. S.W., Roanoke and virtual
When: 8 to 9:15 a.m.
Cost: $15 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $20 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 10
5 TIPS AND TOOLS FOR BETTER VIRTUAL BUSINESS COMMUNICATION
Workshop will equip you with simple techniques to improve the way you communicate in our web world.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 11 a.m. to noon
Cost: $25
Contact: Registration and information: www.vtrc.vt.edu/index/open/5tips.html
MON.-THURS., NOV. 15-18
OSHA 521
This course covers industrial hygiene practices and related OSHA regulations and procedures.
Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke
When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: $845
Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
ROANOKE VALLEY SHRM
Mental Health First Aid is a course that teaches you how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illnesses and substance use disorders.
Where: Holiday Inn Valley View, 3315 Ordway Drive, Roanoke
When: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: $45 members, $50 nonmembers
BUSINESS BREAKFAST SERIES: CREATIVE WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS
The objective of this event is to provide area employers with information, data and creative ideas for filling your workforce and talent needs.
Where: Salem Civic Center Community Room, 1001 Roanoke Blvd., Salem
When: 7:30 to 9 a.m.
Cost: $25 Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce members, $35 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.s-rcchamber.org
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17
WOMEN IMPACT VIRGINIA SERIES: THE ENTREPRENEURIAL MINDSET
Series will aim to advance women leaders in Virginia.
Where: Virtually via Zoom
When: 9 a.m. to noon
Cost: Free
Contact: Registration and information: https://bit.ly/womenimpactva
WOTECH FORUM: LUNCH & LEARN
Join us as we discuss ways to remain high performing and resilient at work during the busiest time of the year.
Where: Power School, 110 Franklin Road S.E., Roanoke
When: Noon to 1:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 members, $12 nonmembers
Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM
Kimball Payne III, retired city manager of Lynchburg, walks us through a review of one approach to strategic planning in the public sector.
Where: Zoom
When: Noon
Cost: Free members, $10 guests
Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-november-2021-meeting
EGGS & ISSUES
Legislative update that will include several of our representatives in the Virginia House and Senate as we discuss the Montgomery County Chamber’s 2022 legislative agenda and other items important to our local business community.
Where: Warm Hearth Village, 2387 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
When: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $20 Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce members, $30 nonmembers
Contact: www.montgomerycc.org to register by 10 a.m. on Nov. 15
