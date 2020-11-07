Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10
PRE-SESSION LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST
Hear from the Blue Ridge region’s legislators on their priorities and expectations for 2021, prior to the General Assembly.
Where: Zoom and Facebook Live
When: 7:45 to 9 a.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org to register
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12
NETWORKING LUNCH: PREPARING YOUR OWN 30-SECOND COMMERCIAL
Interactive class with Grant Holmes, executive director of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce. Bring your own name tag.
Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke
When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH CONGRESSMAN BEN CLINE
U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.
Where: Zoom
When: 2 to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration
STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS
Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Radford will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.
Where: Streamed on the Roanoke Regional Chamber website
Cost: Free
Contact: www.roanokechamber.org
Contact Karen Belcher at karen.belcher@roanoke.com or 981-3402.
