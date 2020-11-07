 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 8, 2020
Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

PRE-SESSION LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST

Hear from the Blue Ridge region’s legislators on their priorities and expectations for 2021, prior to the General Assembly.

Where: Zoom and Facebook Live

When: 7:45 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org to register

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

NETWORKING LUNCH: PREPARING YOUR OWN 30-SECOND COMMERCIAL

Interactive class with Grant Holmes, executive director of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce. Bring your own name tag.

Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH CONGRESSMAN BEN CLINE

U.S. Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, is a member of the House Judiciary Committee and the House Education and Labor Committee. Questions may be submitted when you register for this event. A Zoom invite will be sent once your registration is complete.

Where: Zoom

When: 2 to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

STATE OF THE COUNTY ADDRESS

Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Radford will update the business community on the county’s accomplishments and plans for the future.

Where: Streamed on the Roanoke Regional Chamber website

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

Contact Karen Belcher at karen.belcher@roanoke.com or 981-3402. 

