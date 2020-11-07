Upcoming events for the week of Nov. 8, 2020

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

PRE-SESSION LEGISLATIVE BREAKFAST

Hear from the Blue Ridge region’s legislators on their priorities and expectations for 2021, prior to the General Assembly.

Where: Zoom and Facebook Live

When: 7:45 to 9 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org to register

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

NETWORKING LUNCH: PREPARING YOUR OWN 30-SECOND COMMERCIAL

Interactive class with Grant Holmes, executive director of the Botetourt Chamber of Commerce. Bring your own name tag.

Where: Murray Cider Co. Inc., 103 Murray Farm Road, Roanoke

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $20 Botetourt Chamber of Commerce members, $25 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH CONGRESSMAN BEN CLINE