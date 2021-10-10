 Skip to main content
Upcoming events for the week of Oct. 10, 2021
TUESDAY, OCT. 12

BUSINESS SMART START

An introduction to owning your own business. Registration required.

Where: Roanoke Regional Chamber, 210 S. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Contact: Register at www.roanokesmallbusiness.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 13

VIRGINIA VALUES VETERANS (V3) PROGRAM

Employer training event on nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining military job seekers and military spouses.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at https://bit.ly/V3TrainOct21

THURSDAY, OCT. 14

BEST PRACTICES IN COMMUNICATIONS DURING COVID OR OTHER LONG TERM SITUATIONS

Speaker Chris Turnbull, senior director of corporate communications and operational continuity at Carilion Clinic.

Where: Webinar

When: Noon

Cost: Free Blue Ridge PRSA members and PRSSA students, $5 nonmembers

Contact: Register at www.prsa-blueridge.org

MULTI-EMPLOYER HIRING EVENT

Twenty employers will be available to discuss open positions.

Where: Virginia Career Works, 3601 Thirlane Road, Suite 2, Roanoke

When: 1 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: www.vec.virginia.gov/node/13584

FRIDAY, OCT. 15

OSHA 7210: PANDEMIC ILLNESS PREPAREDNESS

This course covers recognizing hazards and risks associated with a pandemic influenza event and developing strategies to assist a business, community, or family with realistic preparation for a pandemic event.

Where: Roanoke Higher Education Center, 108 N. Jefferson St., Roanoke

When: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Registration material at chesapeakesc.org or call 800-875-4770

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE BUSINESS EXPO

More than 100 area businesses will showcase products and services from a wide variety of industries related to home, business and life.

Where: Eastlake Community Church, 1201 Timberwood Lane, Moneta

When: Noon to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Erin Stanley, estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 20

WOTECH FORUM: MORNING JOLT WITH WOTECH

Join your village of women in technology for a morning jolt of real talk.

Where: Virtual

When: 8 to 8:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Contact: Register at www.rbtc.tech, 443-9232

AMERICAN BUSINESS WOMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Guest speaker Ellen Dalton-Ward, the women’s health navigator for Carilion New River Valley Medical Center Mammography Department.

Where: Holiday Inn, 99 Bradley Drive, Christiansburg

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $14.25

Contact: RSVP to Terri Welch at christiansburg@wineanddesign.com by noon on Oct. 18

THURSDAY, OCT. 21

ROADMAP TO RECOVERY SUMMIT

Hear from thought leaders in the marketing, legal, manufacturing and services industries as they provide insights designed to encourage attendees to shift their mindset, tools and processes. The Summit will provide attendees with the chance to meet and mingle with decision-makers in the region while helping their businesses adjust to our changing global economy.

Where: Roanoke College Colket Center, 221 College Lane, Salem

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $35 Roanoke Regional Chamber members, $70 nonmembers

Contact: www.roanokechamber.org

NEW RIVER VALLEY SHRM

Yvonne Thayer, an experienced trainer, group facilitator and strategic planner as well as project developer, will talk about “Staying Employed and Employable in this Decade.”

Where: Zoom

When: Noon

Cost: Free members, $10 guests

Contact: RSVP at https://nrv.shrm.org/forms/rsvp-october-2021-meeting

BOTETOURT CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ANNUAL MEMBERSHIP DINNER

Guest speaker Brigadier General Gregory Otey will talk about “Great Leadership.”

Where: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke

When: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Cost: $80 Botetourt Chamber members, $90 nonmembers

Contact: www.botetourtchamber.com for required registration

WANT YOUR EVENT LISTED?

Information on public events of interest to businesspeople can be sent to Business News, The Roanoke Times, 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., Roanoke VA 24011; emailed to upcoming@roanoke.com; or faxed to 540-981-3346. Deadline for submissions is two weeks before the event. For more information, call Karen Belcher at 540-981-3340.

 

